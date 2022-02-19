Conestoga girls finish season in subdistricts

SYRACUSE – The Conestoga girls completed their basketball season Tuesday night against Syracuse in the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament.

Top-seeded Syracuse stopped fourth-seeded Conestoga 54-26 in the semifinals of the tournament. The Rockets (21-4) won the tournament championship Thursday night 53-38 over second-seeded Ashland-Greenwood.

The quarter-by-quarter linescore from Tuesday’s game was not available. The teams faced each other for the second time in less than a week. Syracuse defeated the Cougars 42-21 in the final regular season game of the winter on Feb. 11.

Haven Zimmerman guided the Cougars in the subdistrict contest with six points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and five pass deflections. Mati Steckler contributed three points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two pass deflections, and Lindee Watson posted three points, three boards, one steal and one pass deflection.

Sophia Tegels took one charge and added two points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Jameson Yost scored five points and MacKaylee Madsen tallied two points, four rebounds and one pass deflection.

Sophia Ackerman produced four points, two rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections, and Danie Parriott collected one point and three rebounds for the team. Addie Priefert chipped in one rebound and one pass deflection.

Conestoga finished the season 8-15. Watson, Steckler and Parriott were the team’s three seniors.

Conestoga (26)

Steckler 1-2 0-0 3, Zimmerman 2-9 1-3 6, Madsen 1-7 0-0 2, Watson 1-2 1-6 3, Ackerman 2-10 0-0 4, Yost 2-2 0-0 5, Tegels 1-2 0-0 2, Parriott 0-4 1-3 1, Priefert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-38 4-15 26.

