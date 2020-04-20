Conestoga girls improve in various hoops stats

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls basketball team showcased major improvements on the court this winter in a variety of statistical categories.
The 2019-20 Cougars elevated their numbers in points, field goals, free throws, assists, steals, blocks, pass deflections and rebounds from the previous season. The team finished 3-20 and won a pair of East Central Nebraska Conference games this year.
Olivia Priefert, Taylor McClatchey, Danie Parriott, Haven Zimmerman, Mati Steckler, Ellie Sachs, Lindee Watson, Jameson Yost, Myah Cummings, Sophia Ackerman, Reagan McPeek, MacKaylee Madsen and Ali Gansemer appeared in varsity games for the Cougars.
Offense
Conestoga made significant improvement on the offensive side of the court this season. The team increased its scoring from 632 points in 2018-19 to 775 this year. CHS saw jumps in field goals (217 last year to 285 this year), free throws (146 to 148) and assists (50 to 169).
Conestoga finished 285-of-1,024 from the floor (27.8 percent) and 148-of-291 from the free-throw line (50.9 percent). The Cougars went 57-of-290 from 3-point range (19.7 percent).
Cummings led the squad with 148 points. She finished 50-of-155 from the floor (32.3 percent) and drained 63.5 percent of her free throws (33-of-52). She also made 15 3-pointers during the year.
Watson finished second on the team with 144 points. She went 55-of-163 from the field (33.7 percent) and sank a team-best 34 free throws. She went 34-of-67 at the line (50.7 percent).
Ackerman generated 127 points. She went 50-of-173 from the field (28.9 percent) and 24-of-45 from the free-throw line (53.3 percent).
Steckler was the fourth Cougar to reach the century mark with 105 points. She knocked down a team-best 17 3-pointers and went 31-of-142 from the field (21.8 percent). She also delivered 26 free throws for the team.
McClatchey (78), Sachs (68), Priefert (53), Gansemer (29), Zimmerman (16), Parriott (5) and Madsen (2) added points for Conestoga.
McClatchey led the Cougars with 39 assists. Steckler (28), Sachs (23), Cummings (20), Ackerman (18), Priefert (16), Watson (7), Yost (7), Gansemer (5), Parriott (3), Zimmerman (2) and McPeek (1) chipped in assists for the squad.
Defense
Conestoga made strides in steals, blocks and pass deflections this season. The team more than tripled its block total from last year (12 to 39) and increased in both steals (182 to 191) and pass deflections (88 to 174).
Sachs (35), McClatchey (32) and Steckler (31) each had more than 30 steals for the Cougars. Cummings (25), Ackerman (23), Watson (14), Priefert (11), Zimmerman (7), Parriott (5), Gansemer (5), Yost (2) and McPeek (1) also produced steals.
Ackerman protected Conestoga’s rim with 19 blocks. McClatchey (5), Cummings (4), Steckler (4), Sachs (3), Watson (2), Priefert (1) and Zimmerman (1) chipped in blocks.
McClatchey led Conestoga with 44 pass deflections. Steckler (28), Ackerman (27), Sachs (27), Cummings (18), Priefert (7), Zimmerman (7), Watson (7), Parriott (5), Gansemer (2) and Yost (2) added pass deflections.
Rebounding
The Cougars increased their rebounding total from the previous year. Conestoga hauled in 647 boards this season compared to 395 in 2018-19. CHS grabbed 224 offensive and 423 defensive rebounds during the campaign.
Ackerman led the Cougars with 132 rebounds (53 offensive, 79 defensive). Watson generated 103 rebounds (52 offensive, 51 defensive) and Sachs collected 94 boards (43 offensive, 51 defensive). Steckler also provided 94 rebounds for Conestoga (20 offensive, 74 defensive).
McClatchey (60), Priefert (49), Cummings (46), Zimmerman (30), Gansemer (20), Parriott (8), Yost (7) and McPeek (4) added rebounds in varsity games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!