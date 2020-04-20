Conestoga girls improve in various hoops stats

Watson finished second on the team with 144 points. She went 55-of-163 from the field (33.7 percent) and sank a team-best 34 free throws. She went 34-of-67 at the line (50.7 percent).

Ackerman generated 127 points. She went 50-of-173 from the field (28.9 percent) and 24-of-45 from the free-throw line (53.3 percent).

Steckler was the fourth Cougar to reach the century mark with 105 points. She knocked down a team-best 17 3-pointers and went 31-of-142 from the field (21.8 percent). She also delivered 26 free throws for the team.

McClatchey (78), Sachs (68), Priefert (53), Gansemer (29), Zimmerman (16), Parriott (5) and Madsen (2) added points for Conestoga.

McClatchey led the Cougars with 39 assists. Steckler (28), Sachs (23), Cummings (20), Ackerman (18), Priefert (16), Watson (7), Yost (7), Gansemer (5), Parriott (3), Zimmerman (2) and McPeek (1) chipped in assists for the squad.

Defense

Conestoga made strides in steals, blocks and pass deflections this season. The team more than tripled its block total from last year (12 to 39) and increased in both steals (182 to 191) and pass deflections (88 to 174).