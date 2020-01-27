FORT CALHOUN – Fort Calhoun seniors Kennedy Bradburn and Kinsley Wimer made their presence felt in the paint Friday night against Conestoga.
The two veterans proved to be the difference in a close contest between the Cougars and Pioneers.
Fort Calhoun edged Conestoga 43-37 in the FCHS gym. Bradburn used her 5-foot-10 frame to score 19 points and the 5-9 Wimer collected eight points and a pair of key offensive rebounds. They produced ten of the team’s 11 points in the decisive fourth quarter.
Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said he was proud of the Cougars for battling throughout the game. CHS rallied from a 28-19 deficit in the third quarter to get within 34-33 with 5:42 to go. Fort Calhoun posted six unanswered points in the next four minutes to create enough breathing room on the scoreboard.
“It came down to them being aggressive on the offensive end,” Thies said. “They have two really good posts and we did our best to try to keep them from getting the basketball. They did a nice job of moving around and feeding it to them, and they were able to make shots when they needed to.”
Conestoga (2-13) fell behind Fort Calhoun (3-12) in the opening four minutes of the game. The Pioneers notched the first seven points on short jumpers from Bradburn and Wimer and a 3-pointer by Mackenzie Hansen.
The Cougars closed the gap to 10-8 late in the first quarter and remained within 20-13 in the second period. A 3-pointer by Myah Cummings and a running jumper from Ellie Sachs kept the team within striking distance at halftime.
Conestoga began to find its scoring groove late in the third quarter. Cummings delivered an assist to Sophia Ackerman in the post, and Olivia Priefert connected on a 3-pointer after receiving an assist from Mati Steckler. A free throw by Cummings and a basket and foul shot by Lindee Watson cut the gap to 34-33.
Bradburn scored a pair of baskets and Wimer made a driving shot to rebuild Fort Calhoun’s lead to 40-33. Conestoga came within 41-37 with 11.9 seconds left, but FCHS was able to hold on for the victory.
Cummings helped Conestoga with 18 points, four rebounds and one assist. Watson generated eight points and eight rebounds and Sachs posted six points, three boards and one steal. Priefert chipped in three points, three rebounds and one assist.
Ackerman collected two points, two rebounds and one block. Steckler produced two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Taylor McClatchey grabbed one rebound and Haven Zimmerman saw court time for the team.
You have free articles remaining.
Thies said the Cougars had gained a great deal during a five-day stretch that included three games and one practice. Weeping Water fell to state-ranked Weeping Water on Jan. 20 and picked up a home victory over Palmyra on Jan. 21. The team was scheduled to play at Elmwood-Murdock on Thursday night but the game was postponed due to slick road conditions.
“It’s been a busy week,” Thies said. “We played one of the best teams in the state on Monday night, and Tuesday night was a great win for us as a team. Tonight is going to be a good learning experience for us. The girls played really well at times and showed some good things.
“The girls are improving each game and are doing a good job of making sure they keep learning and growing together. I think we’re on the right track.”
Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock have announced a makeup date for their junior varsity and varsity games that were postponed Jan. 23. The teams will play on Saturday, Feb. 15. Junior varsity action will start at 1:30 p.m. and the varsity game will tip off at approximately 3 p.m. in Murdock.
Conestoga 8 7 12 10 – 37
Fort Calhoun 12 9 6 11 – 43
Conestoga (37)
McClatchey 0-4 0-0 0, Steckler 0-1 0-0 0, Cummings 5-11 5-7 18, Watson 3-8 2-4 8, Ackerman 1-5 0-0 2, Sachs 3-4 0-0 6, Priefert 1-1 0-1 3, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-34 7-12 37.
Fort Calhoun (43)
Hansen 2-4 1-2 7, Anderson 1-2 0-1 2, Skelton 1-6 0-0 2, Bradburn 8-13 3-7 19, Wimer 3-9 2-2 8, Wells 2-2 1-2 5, Barta 0-0 0-0 0, Winterberg 0-0 0-0 0, Benoit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-36 7-14 43.