Conestoga girls play home match

CONESTOGA – Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central used a powerful scoring attack to stop the Conestoga girls at Cougar Stadium on Thursday.

LL/RC kept the scoring pressure on the Cougars throughout the 6-0 match. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central produced 21 total shots and fired 14 shots on goal during the day. Ten Warriors directed soccer balls at the net in the 80 minutes of action.

The Warriors (3-0) notched their first goal within the opening five minutes of the match. Sophomore Jamison Wahl collected her second goal of the day at the 22:32 mark of the opening half.

LL/RC expanded the 2-0 halftime lead in the final 40 minutes. Sage Nelson, Sierra Springer, Jordan Ernstmeyer and Addi Ernstmeyer posted goals for the team. Wahl, Springer, Raegan Holle and Shanae Bergt pocketed assists for the Warriors in the match.

The Warriors used strong defense to limit Conestoga (1-1) to two shots. Jameson Yost and Sophia Tegels each took one shot for the Cougars.

Conestoga will resume its season Saturday morning at the Omaha North Invite. The second-seeded Cougars will play third-seeded Auburn at Omaha Benson at 9 a.m. Top-seeded Bennington and fourth-seeded Omaha North will play in the other first-round match at Omaha North at 9 a.m.