Conestoga girls play pair of home games

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls continued to build momentum this week during a pair of basketball games against Palmyra and Falls City.

Conestoga 47, Palmyra 43

The Cougars polished off their comeback skills against the Panthers on Tuesday night. Palmyra (0-13) took advantage of scoring opportunities throughout the first half. PHS went up 8-5 after the first quarter and took a 21-18 lead into the locker room.

Palmyra upped the gap to 33-26 midway through the third quarter, but the Cougars roared back in the last 12 minutes. Lindee Watson, Ali Gansemer, Mati Steckler and Haven Zimmerman all made key shots to boost the team. Conestoga used a 17-10 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Watson gave the Cougars a steady presence in the paint with 17 points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds. She finished 6-of-10 from the floor and 5-of-6 at the foul line.

Steckler helped the team on the perimeter with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. She also drew one charge on Palmyra. Zimmerman pocketed ten points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and four pass deflections. Gansemer gave the team 11 points, two assists, one steal, one rebound and one pass deflection.

Sophia Ackerman generated five rebounds and two blocks and Jameson Yost posted five rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection. MacKaylee Madsen chipped in one point, two rebounds, two assists and one block.

Palmyra 8 13 12 10 – 43

Conestoga 5 13 12 17 – 47

Conestoga (47)

Steckler 2-6 3-6 8, Madsen 0-2 1-4 1, Gansemer 4-11 0-4 11, Watson 6-10 5-6 17, Ackerman 0-3 0-1 0, Zimmerman 5-9 0-2 10, Yost 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 17-41 9-25 47.

Falls City 45, Conestoga 41

Conestoga played a close game with Falls City on Thursday night. The Tigers (10-5) won a tournament in Fairfax, Mo., the previous weekend and had collected victories over a pair of Class B opponents. Three of the team’s earlier losses came by a combined 12 points.

Conestoga (7-8) stayed toe to toe with the Tigers throughout the first half. The Cougars remained within 12-10 after one quarter and kept the halftime gap at 24-20. Zimmerman then swished two free throws with 1:38 left in regulation to cut the deficit to 41-40. Falls City held on in the final minute to win.

Madsen gave the Cougars plenty of production with ten points, four rebounds and two assists. Steckler generated six points, nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and two pass deflections, and Watson ended the game with seven points, two boards, one assist, one steal and four pass deflections.

Ackerman produced five points, three rebounds, one steal, one block and one pass deflection. Zimmerman ended the evening with six points, three rebounds, three steals, one assist, one block and one pass deflection, and Gansemer tallied five points, one board, one assist, one steal and one block. Yost chipped in two points for the Cougars.

Falls City 12 12 9 12 – 45

Conestoga 10 10 8 13 – 41

Conestoga (41)

Steckler 1-7 4-6 6, Madsen 5-9 0-2 10, Gansemer 2-7 0-0 5, Watson 3-8 1-3 7, Ackerman 2-6 1-2 5, Zimmerman 2-5 2-2 6, Yost 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 15-45 10-17 41.

