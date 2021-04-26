Conestoga girls play pair of home games

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls continued their soccer campaign this week with a pair of matches at Cougar Stadium.
Beatrice 3, Conestoga 2
Beatrice edged the Cougars in a penalty-kick shootout on April 20. The teams finished regulation tied at 2-2 and held each other in check during the 20 minutes of overtime. Beatrice won the penalty-kick shootout 3-1.
Sarah Price and Abby Ware scored Beatrice’s goals on assists by Addy Timmerman and Mack Holthus. Taylor McClatchey led Conestoga’s offense with one goal and one assist. She also netted Conestoga’s lone goal in the penalty-kick shootout. Jameson Yost pocketed a solo goal for the Cougars during the match.
Conestoga goalkeeper Lindee Watson ended the evening with 11 saves. She stopped several close shots by Beatrice throughout the 100 minutes of regulation and overtime.
Beatrice 1 1 0 0 1 – 3
Conestoga 1 1 0 0 0 – 2
Platteview 4, Conestoga 0
The Trojans controlled Thursday afternoon’s contest on both ends of the field. Platteview finished the game with 20 shots and led 3-0 after the first 40 minutes. The team limited Conestoga to two shots on goal and one corner kick in the match.
Katelyn Gillen and Emma Middleton each scored twice for Platteview and Ally Kuhl registered a pair of assists. Mia Loffer, Lexi Adams and Kitia Hobbs each produced one assist for the Trojans.
Conestoga will finish the regular-season portion of the schedule April 29 against Auburn. The team will travel to Auburn for a 5 p.m. match.
The Cougars will compete in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament against Auburn, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth. All first-round matches in Class B will take place on Saturday, May 1. The Nebraska School Activities Association will release seeding and bracket assignments for subdistrict tournaments on April 28.
Platteview 3 1 – 4
Conestoga 0 0 – 0