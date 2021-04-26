Conestoga girls play pair of home games

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls continued their soccer campaign this week with a pair of matches at Cougar Stadium.

Beatrice 3, Conestoga 2

Beatrice edged the Cougars in a penalty-kick shootout on April 20. The teams finished regulation tied at 2-2 and held each other in check during the 20 minutes of overtime. Beatrice won the penalty-kick shootout 3-1.

Sarah Price and Abby Ware scored Beatrice’s goals on assists by Addy Timmerman and Mack Holthus. Taylor McClatchey led Conestoga’s offense with one goal and one assist. She also netted Conestoga’s lone goal in the penalty-kick shootout. Jameson Yost pocketed a solo goal for the Cougars during the match.

Conestoga goalkeeper Lindee Watson ended the evening with 11 saves. She stopped several close shots by Beatrice throughout the 100 minutes of regulation and overtime.

Beatrice 1 1 0 0 1 – 3

Conestoga 1 1 0 0 0 – 2

Platteview 4, Conestoga 0