Conestoga girls pocket six goals against Pioneers

NEBRASKA CITY – Conestoga traveled down a winning road Thursday night by creating scoring express lanes against Nebraska City.

The Cougars knocked home five goals in the first half and tacked on another goal after the break in a 6-0 victory. Conestoga (3-2) kept the soccer ball in Nebraska City territory for the majority of the match. CHS took multiple corner kicks against the Pioneers (1-3) and generated dozens of shots.

Conestoga took control of the match soon after the opening whistle. The Cougars scored three times in the first 14 minutes and added goals at the 15:44 and 5:45 marks of the first half. Angelina Flores won a scramble near the net for the ball and pushed in a shot, and Ella Wilson made it 5-0 with her effort in front of Nebraska City’s goalkeeper.

The Cougars played with ten people in the second half after a red-card situation late in the opening stanza. Conestoga kept the Pioneers from capitalizing on the numbers advantage with good ball movement. Olivia Priefert drilled a handful of corner kicks and the team kept pressure on the net in the final 40 minutes.

Lachlyn Swim created the final margin with 58.5 seconds to play. She pushed a right-footed kick past a sliding goalkeeper to spark a celebration.