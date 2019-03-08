CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls basketball team finished the 2018-19 season 2-21. Olivia Priefert, Taylor McClatchey, Lindee Watson, Hannah Vogler, Sierra Dragoo, Jennifer Sedlacek, Maddy Schwindt, Mati Steckler, Allison Lewien, Myah Cummings, Danie Parriott and Alexa Vogler appeared in varsity games for the Cougars.
Offense
Conestoga scored 632 points this season and averaged 27.5 points per game. The team shot 35 percent from the floor (217-of-624) and 29.8 percent from 3-point range (52-of-174). The Cougars sank 42 percent of their free throws (146-of-345).
Cummings led the Cougars with 134 points (6.1 ppg). She made 31 percent of her field-goal attempts (40-of-128) and sank 33 percent of her 3-pointers (17-of-51). She also drained 67 percent of her free throws (55-of-67).
Watson scored 124 points for Conestoga (5.6 ppg). She made 50 percent of her shots from the floor (48-of-96).
Hannah Vogler was the third Cougar to score in triple digits. She produced 102 points (4.4 ppg) and made 38 percent of her shots from the field (35-of-93).
McClatchey (69), Steckler (55), Alexa Vogler (41), Priefert (40), Dragoo (31), Sedlacek (17), Schwindt (16) and Parriott (3) added points for Conestoga.
CHS ended the campaign with 50 assists and averaged 2.2 assists per game. Cummings (10), McClatchey (9), Watson (7), Schwindt (6), Priefert (5), Hannah Vogler (5), Dragoo (5), Sedlacek (1), Steckler (1) and Alexa Vogler (1) all produced assists.
Defense
Conestoga finished the year with 182 steals and averaged 7.9 steals per game. Cummings (32), Hannah Vogler (27), McClatchey (24), Schwindt (22), Steckler (20), Watson (17), Dragoo (12), Alexa Vogler (12), Priefert (10) and Sedlacek (6) all collected steals.
Conestoga made 12 blocks throughout the season. Cummings registered a team-best three blocks. Alexa Vogler and McClatchey each had two blocks, and Priefert, Hannah Vogler, Dragoo, Sedlacek and Steckler all produced one block.
CHS generated 88 pass deflections this winter. Cummings (18), McClatchey (15), Schwindt (14), Hannah Vogler (10), Watson (7), Steckler (7), Dragoo (6), Sedlacek (5), Alexa Vogler (3) and Priefert (3) all made pass deflections.
Rebounding
Conestoga secured 395 rebounds this season. The Cougars hauled in 139 offensive and 256 defensive boards and averaged 17.2 rebounds per game.
Watson guided Conestoga with 97 rebounds (38 offensive, 59 defensive). Hannah Vogler hauled in 46 rebounds (17 offensive, 29 defensive) and Cummings posted 45 rebounds (13 offensive, 32 defensive).
McClatchey (36), Dragoo (33), Sedlacek (33), Alexa Vogler (31), Schwindt (24), Steckler (24), Priefert (22), Lewien (3) and Parriott (1) hauled in rebounds during the campaign.