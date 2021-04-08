Conestoga girls post shutout over Seward

CONESTOGA – Conestoga delivered a tidal wave of winning kicks Tuesday night during a shutout victory over Seward.

The CHS girls dominated the Bluejays 6-0 at Cougar Stadium. The Cougars turned Seward’s net into an ocean-sized target with their work on offense. The team scored on six of its ten shots on goal and gained strength as the game went on.

Conestoga athletes found the back of the net twice in the first half and produced additional scoring chances after the break. CHS knocked in four goals to erase any doubt about the outcome.

Taylor McClatchey generated many of the team’s winning waves with her dribbling and passing abilities. She finished the evening with two goals and two assists. Ella Wilson pocketed a pair of goals and Addie Priefert collected one goal and two assists.

Olivia Priefert scored once and Angelina Flores added one assist. Lachlyn Swim, Chloe Cavanzon, Sophia Tegels and Sydney Honaker added shots for the Cougars.

The team’s midfielders and defenders kept Seward from creating many opportunities on offense. CHS goalkeeper Lindee Watson posted the shutout with three saves.