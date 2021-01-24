Conestoga girls rally past Pioneers

CONESTOGA – Persistence paid off for the Conestoga girls Friday night with a comeback victory over Fort Calhoun.

The Cougars overcame a 28-19 halftime deficit to defeat the Pioneers 42-39. Conestoga outscored Fort Calhoun 19-7 in the fourth quarter to continue its late-season surge. CHS (5-9) won for the fourth time in its last five games.

Mati Steckler played a key role for the Cougars with a double-double night of 12 points and 11 rebounds. She made five important free throws late in the game to help the team win. Steckler also contributed four steals and one assist on the court.

Taylor McClatchey gave the Cougars eight points, four assists, four steals, one rebound and three pass deflections, and Lindee Watson generated eight points, seven boards and one assist in the paint. Myah Cummings pocketed nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals during the evening.

Sophia Ackerman generated five points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist for the Cougars. Ali Gansemer added two rebounds and one pass deflection.

The Cougars helped themselves by being disciplined on defense. CHS committed just nine fouls in the game. That defensive work kept Fort Calhoun from gaining many chances to collect points at the free-throw line.