Conestoga girls take down Auburn at home

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls gained confidence Thursday afternoon when they scored a goal less than five minutes before halftime.

Their defense made sure that lead stayed intact for the rest of the game.

Conestoga finished the regular season in winning fashion with a 1-0 victory over Auburn. Fans at Cougar Stadium watched the team improve to 7-7 with a dominant defense. The Cougars did not let Auburn (3-7) attempt a shot in the first half and allowed just one shot on goal after the break.

Conestoga came close to scoring during the opening segment of the game. The team knocked a sharp kick that bounced off the top of the crossbar at the 34:18 mark of the first half, and the Cougars nearly headed in a corner kick less than seven minutes later. Another shot ricocheted off the righthand post five minutes after that.

Conestoga struck pay dirt with 4:59 remaining in the half. MacKaylee Madsen drilled a corner kick that sailed on a low trajectory near the penalty box. Conestoga sophomore Journey Swim was by the righthand post and jumped to meet the soccer ball. She redirected it off her right leg into the net.

The Cougars stayed on top with their work in the second half. CHS athletes fired seven shots on goal and kept action on their end of the field most of the time. Auburn took one shot on goal late in the game but goalkeeper Lindee Watson knocked it out of bounds. CHS then prevented Auburn from generating a scoring chance on the ensuing corner kick.

Conestoga finished the match with 14 shots on goal and seven corner kicks. It was the final regular-season home match for seniors Watson, Angelina Flores and Lachlyn Swim.

Conestoga will host the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament at Cougar Stadium. The top-seeded Cougars will play fourth-seeded Nebraska City (1-8) at 7 p.m. Monday, May 2. Second-seeded Plattsmouth (7-9) and third-seeded Auburn will play their first-round match at 5 p.m. The winners will square off at Cougar Stadium at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

Auburn 0 0 – 0

Conestoga 1 0 – 1

Scoring Summary

1st half: 1, Conestoga, J. Swim, 4:59.

