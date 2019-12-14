CONESTOGA – Omaha Roncalli’s effort on offense helped the Crimson Pride capture a road victory over the Conestoga girls Thursday night.
The Crimson Pride made 57 percent of their shots from the floor in a 70-30 victory. Omaha Roncalli went 29-of-51 in the game and had five players finish in double figures. Samantha Mausbach scored 14 points, Payton Stoffel had 12 points and Aydin Meehan, Claire Wilson and Audrey Salber all posted ten points.
Omaha Roncalli (2-1) burst out of the blocks with 22 points in the first quarter. The team expanded its lead to 46-15 at halftime and 63-23 after three periods. The Crimson Pride made four 3-pointers and went 8-of-9 from the free-throw line in the game.
Conestoga (0-3) collected 23 rebounds, ten steals and 11 pass deflections in the contest. Sophia Ackerman led the Cougars with eight points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and four pass deflections.
Mati Steckler ended the evening with four points, five rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection. Taylor McClatchey had five points, four boards, two steals, one assist and two pass deflections, and Lindee Watson posted six points, three rebounds and one steal.
Ellie Sachs contributed two points, three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection. Olivia Priefert had three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one pass deflection, and Haven Zimmerman collected two rebounds, two pass deflections and one steal. Ali Gansemer scored three points and Jameson Yost added one assist.
Omaha Roncalli 22 24 17 7 – 70
Conestoga 9 6 8 7 – 30
Omaha Roncalli (70)
Mausbach 7-11 0-0 14, Schwarz 2-6 1-1 5, Murcek 0-4 2-2 2, P. Stoffel 4-5 2-2 12, Wilson 5-6 0-0 10, Salber 5-7 0-0 10, Meehan 4-5 2-2 10, M. Stoffel 2-4 0-0 6, Dacus 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 29-51 8-9 70.
Conestoga (30)
McClatchey 2-8 1-2 5, Steckler 2-6 0-1 4, Sachs 0-1 2-2 2, Watson 2-8 2-4 6, Ackerman 4-13 0-1 8, Priefert 0-1 0-0 0, Zimmerman 1-4 0-0 2, Yost 0-1 0-0 0, Gansemer 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 12-44 5-10 30.