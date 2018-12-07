OMAHA – Omaha Roncalli used strong defense to stop the Conestoga girls in a hoops contest Thursday night.
The Crimson Pride scored multiple points in the transition game to defeat the Cougars 69-29. Omaha Roncalli went ahead 18-4 after one quarter and produced a 21-9 run in the second period. The team converted more than a dozen steals into fast-break baskets.
The Cougars short-circuited many Omaha Roncalli trips with steals of their own. Conestoga made 20 steals in the game. Maddy Schwindt produced five steals and Sierra Dragoo and Lindee Watson each had three steals. Taylor McClatchey and Mati Steckler each swiped two Omaha Roncalli passes, and Olivia Priefert, Hannah Vogler, Jennifer Sedlacek, Myah Cummings and Alexa Vogler posted one steal apiece.
Alexa Vogler finished the game with eight points, six rebounds and one block. Watson tallied six points and six rebounds and Dragoo generated six points and two boards. Hannah Vogler chipped in five points, three rebounds and three pass deflections.
McClatchey hauled in three rebounds and Schwindt had one rebound and two assists. Steckler and Priefert each collected three rebounds, Sedlacek had one rebound and Cummings made two pass deflections.
Conestoga will journey to Freeman Saturday afternoon. The teams will play their league game at 3:30 p.m.
Conestoga 4 9 8 8 – 29
Omaha Roncalli 18 21 18 12 – 69
Conestoga (29)
H. Vogler 2-3 0-3 5, Dragoo 3-5 0-0 6, Schwindt 0-2 0-0 0, A. Vogler 3-8 2-2 8, Watson 3-6 0-2 6, McClatchey 1-2 0-0 2, Steckler 0-1 0-1 0, Priefert 1-1 0-0 2, Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, Sedlacek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-28 2-8 29.