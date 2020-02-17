Conestoga girls take on Rockets
View Comments

Conestoga girls take on Rockets

{{featured_button_text}}
Conestoga basketball

SYRACUSE – Syracuse relied on successful shot selection to capture a victory over the Conestoga girls on Friday night.

The Rockets poured in 41 points in the first half during a 63-23 triumph. Syracuse raced out to a 22-7 lead in the opening quarter and kept the hot shooting going in the next two stanzas. The team posted 19 points in the second period and 16 in the third quarter.

Syracuse (18-5) extended its winning streak to eight games. The Rockets have won six times by double digits in that stretch and have scored 43 or more points in every game. Conestoga fell to 3-18.

Lindee Watson led the Cougars with 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block. Sophia Ackerman collected four points and seven rebounds and Taylor McClatchey tallied four rebounds and one assist. Mati Steckler chipped in three points, three pass deflections, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block.

Ellie Sachs pitched in two rebounds and one steal and Olivia Priefert and Haven Zimmerman each posted two points and one rebound. Reagan McPeek and Ali Gansemer each made one assist, Danie Parriott had one rebound and two pass deflections and Jameson Yost helped the team defensively.

Conestoga    7  5   5  6 – 23

Syracuse    22 19 16 6 – 63

Conestoga (23)

McClatchey 0-1 0-0 0, Steckler 1-4 1-2 3, Sachs 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 4-15 4-6 12, Ackerman 2-4 0-2 4, Priefert 1-2 0-0 2, Gansemer 0-1 0-0 0, Zimmerman 1-2 0-0 2, Parriott 0-2 0-0 0, Yost 0-1 0-0 0, McPeek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-35 5-10 23.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Weeping Water wins ECNC title
Sports

Weeping Water wins ECNC title

  • Updated

LINCOLN – The Weeping Water girls wore championship smiles Saturday night after winning the league tournament title with a dramatic comeback.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News