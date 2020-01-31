CONESTOGA – Conestoga athletes were able to jump for joy Thursday night after taking a winning journey against Johnson County Central.
The Cougars flew past the Thunderbirds in the second half to win 52-47. The team trailed 25-20 at halftime but hopped on a successful flight after that. Conestoga outscored JCC 32-22 in the final two quarters to win.
Conestoga (3-14) stayed within striking distance of Johnson County Central (9-9) in the first half. The Thunderbirds built a 13-10 lead after one quarter but were unable to gain much more breathing room against the Cougars. Conestoga sank several baskets in the second period to keep the halftime margin at five points.
The Cougars increased their scoring output in the second half. Conestoga erupted for 16 points in the third quarter and duplicated that feat in the final period. The team celebrated as the final few seconds ticked off the clock.
The Cougars captured their second victory in less than ten days. CHS scored the same amount of points in a 52-28 triumph over Palmyra on Jan. 21.
Sophia Ackerman and Taylor McClatchey boosted Conestoga’s offense with double-figure point totals. Ackerman secured 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections. McClatchey collected ten points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal, two blocks and three pass deflections.
Ellie Sachs helped the Cougars with seven points, eight rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections. Mati Steckler drew one charge and tallied eight points, seven boards, three assists and two pass deflections, and Myah Cummings contributed seven points, five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection.
Lindee Watson posted six points, four boards and one steal for CHS. Olivia Priefert generated three points and two rebounds and Jameson Yost gave the Cougars defensive minutes.
Conestoga will travel to Auburn on Saturday afternoon for the first round of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. The teams will tip off at 1 p.m.
Johnson County Central 13 12 10 12 – 47
Conestoga 10 10 16 16 – 52
Conestoga (52)
McClatchey 4-9 1-2 10, Sachs 3-7 1-2 7, Cummings 2-10 2-2 7, Watson 2-6 2-4 6, Ackerman 5-10 0-1 11, Steckler 3-6 0-0 8, Priefert 1-2 0-0 3, Yost 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-50 6-12 52.
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 62, Conestoga 42
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer captured a victory in the CHS gym Tuesday night. The Titans (8-8) seized control of the game in the third quarter. The team embarked on an 18-7 scoring run in the period to create a double-digit lead.
Katilyn Glathar and Carissa Allen both had massive double-doubles for the Titans. Glathar collected 24 points and 18 rebounds and Allen collected 15 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks. Natalie Novak added eight points, seven assists, four steals and six pass deflections.
H-TR-S continued its recent momentum on the court. The Titans won for the fifth time in their last six games. The team has scored more than 45 points in all but one game during the month of January.
Cummings helped Conestoga with 17 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Ackerman collected four points, eight boards, four steals, one block and one assist, and Sachs produced four points, five rebounds, four steals and four pass deflections.
Steckler ended the contest with two rebounds, two assists, three steals and five pass deflections. Watson tallied seven points, four rebounds and one pass deflection, and McClatchey generated three points, three boards, three assists, one steal and four pass deflections.
Priefert collected two points, three rebounds and one pass deflection, and Haven Zimmerman gave the Cougars three points and three rebounds. MacKaylee Madsen scored two points, Ali Gansemer notched three rebounds and one assist and Danie Parriott grabbed one rebound. Yost delivered one assist for the Cougars in the game.
H-TR-S 10 18 18 16 – 62
Conestoga 7 15 7 13 – 42
H-TR-S (62)
Novak 3-9 2-2 8, Glathar 6-12 12-15 24, P. Schaardt 2-4 1-4 5, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 6-16 3-3 15, Goings 0-1 0-0 0, Howe 1-2 1-2 3, E. Schaardt 1-2 2-2 5, Shafer 0-1 0-2 0, Bredemeier 0-0 0-1 0, Standeford 1-2 0-0 2, Bohling 0-0 0-0 0, Leech 0-0 0-0 0, Hardesty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 21-31 62.
Conestoga (42)
McClatchey 1-9 1-4 3, Sachs 2-6 0-0 4, Cummings 6-16 2-2 17, Watson 3-10 1-2 7, Ackerman 2-13 0-0 4, Priefert 0-6 2-2 2, Steckler 0-9 0-2 0, Zimmerman 1-2 0-0 3, Gansemer 0-2 0-0 0, Madsen 1-3 0-0 2, Parriott 0-2 0-0 0, Yost 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-78 6-12 42.