WEEPING WATER – The Conestoga girls ended the calendar year with a sense of optimism for things to come in 2020.
The Cougars captured third place in the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament this weekend. Conestoga took part in the B Division of the girls bracket. CHS fell to Dorchester on Friday afternoon and raced past Cedar Bluffs on Saturday afternoon.
Dorchester 49, Conestoga 45
The Cougars and Longhorns played a close battle in the opening round at Weeping Water Activities Center. The largest lead for either team in the first half was four points and the outcome remained in doubt until the final buzzer.
Conestoga used a balanced scoring attack throughout the opening quarter. Sophia Ackerman, Myah Cummings, Lindee Watson and Ellie Sachs all posted points for CHS in the period. A short jumper from Watson off the glass pulled the Cougars within 14-13 after eight minutes.
Dorchester’s Abigail Zoubek helped the Longhorns take a 26-25 halftime lead with three baskets in the second quarter. Her 3-pointer gave the team a 22-20 edge with 4:49 to go, and her short jumper with 1:14 left made it 26-24.
Mati Steckler gave the Cougars a boost with her defense near the end of the first half. She made a steal and fast-break layup with 2:55 to play, and she copied the swipe-and-score sequence 15 seconds later. She drained a free throw with 35.8 seconds to go after she was fouled on another fast-break opportunity.
Dorchester built the gap to 43-36 with 4:41 left in the fourth quarter. Conestoga sliced the deficit to 47-45 with 1:11 to play. Cummings drained a 3-pointer after an assist from Steckler, and Ackerman collected a rebound and putback at the 2:28 mark.
The duo continued to carry the Cougars in the next minute. Cummings sank a running jumper off the glass to make it 47-43, and Ackerman made her presence felt in the paint on the next possession. She grabbed an offensive rebound and put the shot back in to make it a two-point ballgame.
Dorchester remained in front in the final minute. Jacee Zoubek and Abigail Zoubek both made free throws to seal the victory. The Longhorns (3-3) won their third straight game of the season.
Ackerman helped Conestoga with a double-double performance of 12 points and 12 rebounds. She added three blocks, two assists and one steal. Cummings poured in 16 points, two assists, two steals, one rebound and three pass deflections.
Steckler contributed eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Watson posted three points and five rebounds, and Sachs collected two points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Taylor McClatchey generated four points, four rebounds and two assists for the Cougars. Olivia Priefert and Haven Zimmerman both saw court time for the team.
You have free articles remaining.
Conestoga (45)
McClatchey 2-6 0-0 4, Steckler 3-10 1-4 8, Cummings 6-15 3-3 16, Watson 1-9 1-2 3, Ackerman 4-8 4-4 12, Priefert 0-0 0-0 0, Sachs 1-3 0-0 2, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 9-13 45.
Conestoga 57, Cedar Bluffs 12
Conestoga dominated the Wildcats in the third-place game. The Cougars stormed out to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and built a 30-7 halftime gap. The team maintained the double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
CHS relied on its defense to control the flow of the game. The team finished with 30 steals, 13 pass deflections and two blocks. Conestoga (1-7) held Cedar Bluffs (2-5) to single digits in every quarter.
Priefert helped the Cougars with nine points, seven rebounds and four steals. Ackerman generated 14 points, five boards, two assists, four steals, one pass deflection and one block, and Watson pitched in 12 points, three rebounds and one steal.
Sachs led the team’s perimeter defense with six pass deflections and five steals. She added four points, five rebounds and four assists. McClatchey finished with four points, three boards, two assists, two steals and three pass deflections, and Steckler tallied two points, three steals, one rebound and one pass deflection.
Zimmerman posted four points, six rebounds and three steals for CHS, and Ali Gansemer had five points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist. Danie Parriott produced three points, four rebounds, four steals, one assist and one pass deflection, and Reagan McPeek had two rebounds and one steal. Jameson Yost chipped in three rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection.
Cedar Bluffs 2 5 3 2 – 12
Conestoga 13 17 17 10 – 57
Conestoga (57)
McClatchey 2-4 0-0 4, Steckler 1-3 0-0 2, Sachs 2-3 0-2 4, Watson 5-10 2-3 12, Ackerman 7-16 0-0 14, Priefert 4-11 1-1 9, Zimmerman 2-7 0-0 4, Gansemer 2-8 0-0 5, Parriott 1-6 0-0 3, McPeek 0-2 0-0 0, Yost 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-73 3-6 57.