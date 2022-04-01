Conestoga girls win match over Nebraska City

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls gave their fans plenty of reasons to cheer Thursday during a winning performance against Nebraska City.

Conestoga stopped the Pioneers 3-1 on a sunny day at Cougar Stadium. Jameson Yost collected a pair of goals and Sophia Tegels added one goal for the team.

Conestoga dented the scoreboard in the opening ten minutes of the match. Kya Halouska chased down the soccer ball in the far corner and moved past a Nebraska City defender. She then kicked the ball into the penalty box area.

Yost saw the action unfold and moved into the box to collect the ball. She knocked a shot into the back of the net to spark a celebration with 31:44 left in the first half.

Nebraska City grabbed momentum with a goal at the 15:00 mark. The soccer ball got past Conestoga and Nebraska City’s Mackenzie Womochil raced downfield with it. She made the most of her one-on-one opportunity by pushing a shot past the goal line.

Conestoga nearly regained the lead six minutes before halftime with a crossing pass that rolled through the penalty box. The team went into halftime in happy moods after Sophia Tegels scored with 42 seconds left.

Tegels drilled a long kick from 30 yards away toward the net. Conestoga teammate Sessa Mahr almost touched it after the first bounce with a leaping attempt at a header. Her effort distracted Nebraska City’s goalkeeper just enough to allow the ball to bounce past her.

Conestoga gained additional distance on the scoreboard with 13:37 left in the game. Nebraska City tried to take advantage of a corner kick, but the ball rolled free into the waiting legs of Conestoga’s Ella Wilson. She raced downfield with it and launched an accurate pass to Yost on the near side of the field.

Yost settled the ball near the penalty box and booted a right-to-left shot on the ground. Her kick scooted into the net to give Conestoga a 3-1 lead.

Conestoga kept the ball in Nebraska City’s territory for a majority of the second half. The Cougars finished the match with 11 corner kicks and 12 shots on goal.

Nebraska City 1 0 – 1

Conestoga 2 1 – 3

Scoring Summary

1st half: 1, Conestoga, Yost, 31:44, 2, Nebraska City, Womochil, 15:00, 3, Conestoga, Tegels, 0:42

2nd half: 4, Conestoga, Yost, 13:37

Conestoga 2, Crete 0

The Cougars enjoyed a similar result Tuesday during their home match against Crete. Conestoga scored once in each half and kept the Cardinals off the board. Halouska and Ava Tegels each pocketed one goal and Yost delivered a pair of assists.

Conestoga goalkeeper Lindee Watson earned the victory with six saves. Wilson, Yost, Halouska, Sophia Tegels, Ava Tegels, Angelina Flores and Addie Priefert took shots for the Cougars during the game.

Crete 0 0 – 0

Conestoga 1 1 – 2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.