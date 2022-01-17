Conestoga girls wrestle at Grand Island Northwest

GRAND ISLAND – Conestoga wrestlers produced points on the mat Saturday during their trip to the Grand Island Northwest Invite.

The Cougars captured fourth place in the tournament with 30 points. Pierce earned first place with 56 points and Grand Island Northwest collected the runner-up plaque with 47 points.

Kylee Plowman, Angelina Flores and Morgan Hensch all finished in the top three spots of their weight brackets. Plowman and Hensch wrestled three times and Flores competed in two matches.

Plowman earned the title at 114 pounds with one major decision and two pins. She improved to 27-4. Flores (4-6) posted a second-place finish at 120 pounds and Hensch (21-8) placed third at 132.

Conestoga will resume the season Thursday with a road trip to Falls City. The Cougars will square off with the Tigers in a 6 p.m. dual. The team will then travel to the Louisville Invite at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Team Results

Pierce 56, Grand Island Northwest 47, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 43, Conestoga 30, Adams Central 24, Centura 14

Conestoga Results

114 – Kylee Plowman (1st)

Maj. dec. Maya Humlicek (CBLC) 10-0, pinned Ava McNeal (CBLC) 0:57, pinned Hayle DeBoer (PRC) 0:22

120 – Angelina Flores (2nd)

Dec. Kaley Waite (ADC) 6-0, pinned by Callie Arnold (PRC) 1:18

126 – Morgan Hensch (3rd)

Pinned Grace Wioskowski (ADC) 3:10, dec. by Maggie Painter (PRC) 6-3, pinned by Sarah Klein (CEN) 5:16

