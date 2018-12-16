CONESTOGA – Yutan found its offensive rhythm in time to rally past the Conestoga boys Friday night.
The Chieftains used a 17-point fourth quarter to edge the Cougars 56-50 in the CHS gym. Yutan trailed 44-39 with seven minutes to play but put together a scoring spree in the final stretch. The team posted points on four straight trips to take the lead and added several late insurance baskets.
Conestoga head coach Jason Ahrens said Yutan’s experienced lineup played a role in the game’s outcome. Five members of Yutan’s rotation are upperclassmen and starters Clayton Nelson and Jason Simon are both seniors. Four of the seven players in Conestoga’s rotation are underclassmen.
“We had some breakdowns defensively that allowed them to get open looks, and their size wore us down a bit as the game moved into the fourth quarter,” Ahrens said. “Their experience made a difference too. We’re still learning how to win close games. Our guys are going to make the most of this though. This is going to benefit us as we move forward.”
Conestoga (1-3) fed off the energy of a loud home crowd in the first half. The Cougars fell behind 7-0 before surging ahead in the second quarter. Jax Madsen’s 3-pointer tied it at 21-21 and treys from Ben Welch and Madsen gave the team a 27-23 lead. CHS fans roared after Alex Lamourex’s reverse layup made it 29-23 with 1:40 to go.
“Our crowd was great tonight,” Ahrens said. “When our crowd gets going like that it definitely makes a difference for the guys.”
Conestoga’s outside shooting allowed the team to neutralize Yutan’s height advantage in the first half. The Cougars went 7-of-17 from 3-point range in the opening two stanzas. Kobe Gansemer led the charge by draining a trio of treys in a four-minute span.
An offensive rebound and putback by Koby Vogler gave Conestoga a 37-31 lead midway through the third quarter, and Lane Fox scored five straight points to make it 47-42 in the fourth period. Yutan (5-1) controlled the game’s flow after that. YHS collected several high-percentage looks on offense and forced turnovers on five Conestoga trips.
Fox helped the Cougars with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Gansemer produced 11 points, three rebounds and one block, and Madsen ended the evening with nine points and three assists.
Lamoureux generated two points, five rebounds and one steal for CHS. Welch tallied nine points, one rebound and one assist and Vogler had four points, three boards and one block. Jaydon Fisher added one rebound in the contest.
Ahrens said Conestoga competed well against one of the top teams in the East Central Nebraska Conference. Yutan had defeated the Cougars 73-19 in last year’s game.
“They beat us by a pretty large score last year, so tonight showed that we’ve been able to close the gap pretty quickly,” Ahrens said. “If we keep working hard like we have been in practice then we can make a lot of positive things happen the rest of the season.”
Yutan 16 9 14 17 – 56
Conestoga 11 19 9 11 – 50
Yutan (56)
Knudsen 9, Timm 10, Nelson 12, Tichota 16, Simon 6, Petersen 1, Hays 2, Kube 0.
Conestoga (50)
Fox 6-14 1-2 15, Welch 2-6 3-3 9, Madsen 3-10 0-0 9, Vogler 1-3 2-2 4, Lamoureux 1-1 0-0 2, Fisher 0-1 0-0 0, Gansemer 4-9 0-0 11. Totals 17-44 6-7 50.