Conestoga, Louisville boys capture conference honors

LOUISVILLE – Six Cass County athletes have earned Nebraska Capitol Conference postseason awards for their efforts in games this year.
League coaches honored three Conestoga and three Louisville boys with spots on NCC teams. Coaches selected players for first team, second team and honorable mention squads.
Conestoga senior Lane Fox and Louisville senior Caleb Hrabik were both selected for the league’s first team.
Fox finished his four-year career as one of the top players in Conestoga history. He averaged 17.8 points per game this season and collected 409 points, 124 rebounds, 85 assists and 37 steals. He made 36.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 85.7 percent of his free throws.
Hrabik guided the Lions in many statistical categories this season. He generated team-best numbers in points (367), field goals (137), free throws (73) and rebounds (185).
Hrabik took one charge, made 17 pass deflections and added 21 steals, 23 assists and seven blocks. He hauled in 25 offensive and 160 defensive rebounds and sank 53.5 percent of his field-goal attempts. He went 73-of-91 from the free-throw line (80.2 percent).
Conestoga senior Ben Welch, Conestoga junior Ty Fox and Louisville juniors Sam Ahl and Eric Heard were named to the NCC honorable mention team.
Welch scored 260 points and averaged 11.3 points per game. He made 32.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 31.0 percent of his 3-point tries. He added 99 rebounds, 41 assists and 23 steals for the Cougars.
Fox produced 161 points and averaged 7.0 points per game. He sank 36.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 22 percent of his 3-point attempts. He helped the Cougars with 76 rebounds, 30 steals, 58 assists and 35 pass deflections.
Ahl played a key role for the Lions on the perimeter. He ended the campaign with 268 points and team-best marks in assists (87) and steals (40). He took six charges, collected 79 rebounds and made 30 pass deflections.
Ahl grabbed 14 offensive and 65 defensive rebounds and drained 22 3-pointers. He made 41.2 percent of his field-goal attempts during the season.
Heard registered 204 points and was the team’s top marksman with 26 3-pointers. He went 38-of-50 at the free-throw line (76.0 percent) and collected 23 pass deflections.
Heard took two charges and added 63 rebounds, 59 assists, 30 steals and five blocks. He gathered 21 offensive and 42 defensive rebounds for the Lions.
2021 All-Nebraska Conference Boys Basketball Selections
First Team
Brady Timm – Yutan – Senior
Carson Roubicek – DC West – Senior
Aiden Foreman – Arlington – Senior
Garrett Kriete – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior
Lane Fox – Conestoga – Senior
Caleb Hrabik – Louisville – Senior
Second Team
Cougar Konzem – Ashland-Greenwood –Sophomore
Brant Hilzendeger – Fort Calhoun – Senior
Connor Larson – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior
Jarrod Nafzinger – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior
Sam Petersen – Yutan – Junior
Kyle Marick – DC West – Senior
Honorable Mention
Riley Hoetfelker – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior
Sam Ahl – Louisville – Junior
Ben Welch – Conestoga – Senior
Aiden Lindley – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior
Zane Schwarz – Fort Calhoun – Junior
Andrew Otto – Raymond Central – Junior
Dustin Kirk – Arlington – Junior
Cooper Carlson – Syracuse – Junior
Colby Grefe – Arlington – Junior
Ty Fox – Conestoga – Junior
Brody Travis – DC West – Junior
Carsen Schwarz – Fort Calhoun – Junior
Eric Heard – Louisville – Junior
Dalton Leefers – Syracuse – Senior
Eli White – Raymond Central – Junior
Isaak Fredrickson – Raymond Central – Sophomore
Jake Richmond – Yutan – Junior
Evan Shepard – Ashland-Greenwood – Junior