Conestoga, Louisville boys capture conference honors
2020-21 All-NCC Boys Basketball Selections from Cass County

LOUISVILLE – Six Cass County athletes have earned Nebraska Capitol Conference postseason awards for their efforts in games this year.

League coaches honored three Conestoga and three Louisville boys with spots on NCC teams. Coaches selected players for first team, second team and honorable mention squads.

Conestoga senior Lane Fox and Louisville senior Caleb Hrabik were both selected for the league’s first team.

Fox finished his four-year career as one of the top players in Conestoga history. He averaged 17.8 points per game this season and collected 409 points, 124 rebounds, 85 assists and 37 steals. He made 36.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 85.7 percent of his free throws.

Hrabik guided the Lions in many statistical categories this season. He generated team-best numbers in points (367), field goals (137), free throws (73) and rebounds (185).

Hrabik took one charge, made 17 pass deflections and added 21 steals, 23 assists and seven blocks. He hauled in 25 offensive and 160 defensive rebounds and sank 53.5 percent of his field-goal attempts. He went 73-of-91 from the free-throw line (80.2 percent).

Conestoga senior Ben Welch, Conestoga junior Ty Fox and Louisville juniors Sam Ahl and Eric Heard were named to the NCC honorable mention team.

Welch scored 260 points and averaged 11.3 points per game. He made 32.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 31.0 percent of his 3-point tries. He added 99 rebounds, 41 assists and 23 steals for the Cougars.

Fox produced 161 points and averaged 7.0 points per game. He sank 36.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 22 percent of his 3-point attempts. He helped the Cougars with 76 rebounds, 30 steals, 58 assists and 35 pass deflections.

Ahl played a key role for the Lions on the perimeter. He ended the campaign with 268 points and team-best marks in assists (87) and steals (40). He took six charges, collected 79 rebounds and made 30 pass deflections.

Ahl grabbed 14 offensive and 65 defensive rebounds and drained 22 3-pointers. He made 41.2 percent of his field-goal attempts during the season.

Heard registered 204 points and was the team’s top marksman with 26 3-pointers. He went 38-of-50 at the free-throw line (76.0 percent) and collected 23 pass deflections.

Heard took two charges and added 63 rebounds, 59 assists, 30 steals and five blocks. He gathered 21 offensive and 42 defensive rebounds for the Lions.

2021 All-Nebraska Conference Boys Basketball Selections

First Team

Brady Timm – Yutan – Senior

Carson Roubicek – DC West – Senior

Aiden Foreman – Arlington – Senior

Garrett Kriete – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior

Lane Fox – Conestoga – Senior

Caleb Hrabik – Louisville – Senior

Second Team

Cougar Konzem – Ashland-Greenwood –Sophomore

Brant Hilzendeger – Fort Calhoun – Senior

Connor Larson – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior

Jarrod Nafzinger – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior

Sam Petersen – Yutan – Junior

Kyle Marick – DC West – Senior

Honorable Mention

Riley Hoetfelker – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior

Sam Ahl – Louisville – Junior

Ben Welch – Conestoga – Senior

Aiden Lindley – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior

Zane Schwarz – Fort Calhoun – Junior

Andrew Otto – Raymond Central – Junior

Dustin Kirk – Arlington – Junior

Cooper Carlson – Syracuse – Junior

Colby Grefe – Arlington – Junior

Ty Fox – Conestoga – Junior

Brody Travis – DC West – Junior

Carsen Schwarz – Fort Calhoun – Junior

Eric Heard – Louisville – Junior

Dalton Leefers – Syracuse – Senior

Eli White – Raymond Central – Junior

Isaak Fredrickson – Raymond Central – Sophomore

Jake Richmond – Yutan – Junior

Evan Shepard – Ashland-Greenwood – Junior

