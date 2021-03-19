Conestoga, Louisville boys capture conference honors

LOUISVILLE – Six Cass County athletes have earned Nebraska Capitol Conference postseason awards for their efforts in games this year.

League coaches honored three Conestoga and three Louisville boys with spots on NCC teams. Coaches selected players for first team, second team and honorable mention squads.

Conestoga senior Lane Fox and Louisville senior Caleb Hrabik were both selected for the league’s first team.

Fox finished his four-year career as one of the top players in Conestoga history. He averaged 17.8 points per game this season and collected 409 points, 124 rebounds, 85 assists and 37 steals. He made 36.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 85.7 percent of his free throws.

Hrabik guided the Lions in many statistical categories this season. He generated team-best numbers in points (367), field goals (137), free throws (73) and rebounds (185).

Hrabik took one charge, made 17 pass deflections and added 21 steals, 23 assists and seven blocks. He hauled in 25 offensive and 160 defensive rebounds and sank 53.5 percent of his field-goal attempts. He went 73-of-91 from the free-throw line (80.2 percent).