Conestoga, Louisville girls wrestle in Cougar Classic

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga and Louisville girls launched their way to the top of the Cougar Classic scoreboard Saturday in Conestoga’s gym.

Louisville won the team championship with 62 points and Conestoga placed third with 52 points. Millard North, Winnebago, Johnson County Central, High Plains Community and Palmyra joined the Cougars and Lions at the wrestling tournament.

Louisville’s Payton Thiele (107 pounds), Mya Stanley (126), Catalina Jones (145), Bella Kolvek (145), Daysha Jones (152), Bre Smart (152) and Alyssa Thieman (165) finished in the top three spots in their weight classes. Catalina Jones and Daysha Jones each pocketed championships for the Lions.

Kylee Plowman (120), Angelina Flores (120), Emory Trofholz (126), Morgan Hensch (132) and Destiny Epp (235) captured medals for Conestoga. Plowman and Hensch each secured first-place crowns in front of their home fans.

Team Results

Louisville 62, Millard North 56, Conestoga 52, Winnebago 50, Johnson County Central 30, High Plains Community 18, Palmyra 16

Conestoga Results

120 – Kylee Plowman (1st)

Won by forfeit over Angelina Flores (CHS), pinned Bettie Chambers (PLY) 1:20

120 – Angelina Flores (3rd)

Pinned by Bettie Chambers (PLY) 3:01, forfeit to Kylee Plowman (CHS)

126 – Emory Trofholz (2nd)

Pinned by Ryleigh Eckles (MNO) 1:50, dec. Saryah Freeman (PLY) 7-4, pinned Mya Stanley (LOU) 1:41

132 – Morgan Hensch (1st)

Pinned Nyuayoung Gatluak (MNO) 0:24, pinned Kloee Mitcham (MNO) 1:13

235 – Destiny Epp (4th)

Pinned by Janiyah Earth (WNB) 0:25, dec. by L.J. Doeppr (MNO) 9-8, pinned by Precious DeCora (WNB) 0:39

Louisville Results

107 – Payton Thiele (2nd)

Dec. Lucie Rougean (JCC) 12-9, pinned by Jocelyn Prado (JCC) 1:39

126 – Mya Stanley (3rd)

Pinned Saryah Freeman (PLY) 2:23, pinned by Ryleigh Eckles (MNO) 0:51, pinned by Emory Trofholz (CHS) 1:41

145 – Bella Kolvek (2nd)

Maj. dec. Abigale Holtz (MNO) 17-9, pinned by Catalina Jones (LOU) 0:46

145 – Catalina Jones (1st)

Pinned Bella Kolvek (LOU) 0:46, pinned Abigale Holtz (MNO) 0:52

152 – Bre Smart (3rd)

Pinned by Rita Ceballos (JCC) 0:41, pinned by Daysha Jones (LOU) 2:37

152 – Daysha Jones (1st)

Pinned Bre Smart (LOU) 2:37, pinned Rita Ceballos (JCC) 1:50

165 – Alyssa Thieman (3rd)

Pinned by Avani Zerphier-Wilkie (WNB) 2:31, pinned by Allie Burke (HPC) 0:13

