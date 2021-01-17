Conestoga makes happy memories in home victory

“The girls wanted this to be a game where they could continue to build on things, especially coming off our win against Nebraska City the other night,” Thies said. “That was a big win for our confidence, so it was important for us to keep that going with another good game today. We’re getting better in a lot of areas, which is really exciting to see.”

Boys Town’s Aliah Longmore-Harris dropped in a 3-pointer to give the Cowboys an early lead, but the Cougars responded with points on their next five trips. A free throw and basket by Myah Cummings, a pullup jumper from Taylor McClatchey and two short jumpers from Lindee Watson gave the team a 9-5 edge.

A short jumper by Jennifer Sedlacek made it 17-5 at the end of the first quarter, and nine consecutive points from Watson created a 26-10 gap midway through the second period. The Cowboys moved within 26-14 but that would be the closest they would come. Conestoga ended the half with ten unanswered points and led 58-18 at the end of three quarters.

Watson highlighted Conestoga’s day with a career-best 25 points. She finished 11-of-15 from the floor and posted a double-double with ten rebounds. Cummings also finished in double figures with ten points. She poured in six steals and three assists for the team.