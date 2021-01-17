Conestoga makes happy memories in home victory

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls generated many megawatt smiles Saturday afternoon during a high-voltage victory over Boys Town.
The Cougars stopped Boys Town 70-21 in front of fans in the CHS gym. Conestoga led 24-7 early in the second quarter and built a 49-16 gap midway through the third period. All 13 girls who appeared in the game produced points, assists, steals or rebounds for the team.
Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said the Cougars (3-7) made the most of their opportunities against Boys Town (0-4). The squad sank 28 shots during the day and converted many fast-break chances into either baskets or free throws. The team also took care of the basketball with just eight turnovers.
“I saw a lot of good things today,” Thies said. “The girls knew coming into this game that we wanted to see them take the next step. We wanted to see them play good defense, be fundamentally sound on offense and play with a purpose overall.
“I think they did all three of those things. We created a lot of easy baskets with our defense, we moved the ball really well on offense and everyone played with a lot of energy.”
Thies said one of the primary goals for the Cougars was to maintain the same level of intensity they displayed in a 42-33 victory over Nebraska City on Jan. 12. The team scored 29 points in the second half against the Pioneers to win in comeback fashion.
“The girls wanted this to be a game where they could continue to build on things, especially coming off our win against Nebraska City the other night,” Thies said. “That was a big win for our confidence, so it was important for us to keep that going with another good game today. We’re getting better in a lot of areas, which is really exciting to see.”
Boys Town’s Aliah Longmore-Harris dropped in a 3-pointer to give the Cowboys an early lead, but the Cougars responded with points on their next five trips. A free throw and basket by Myah Cummings, a pullup jumper from Taylor McClatchey and two short jumpers from Lindee Watson gave the team a 9-5 edge.
A short jumper by Jennifer Sedlacek made it 17-5 at the end of the first quarter, and nine consecutive points from Watson created a 26-10 gap midway through the second period. The Cowboys moved within 26-14 but that would be the closest they would come. Conestoga ended the half with ten unanswered points and led 58-18 at the end of three quarters.
Watson highlighted Conestoga’s day with a career-best 25 points. She finished 11-of-15 from the floor and posted a double-double with ten rebounds. Cummings also finished in double figures with ten points. She poured in six steals and three assists for the team.
McClatchey helped the Cougars on both ends of the floor with six points, six assists, four rebounds and one steal. MacKaylee Madsen tallied seven points, three steals and one rebound, and Mati Steckler gave the Cougars two points, five boards and one assist. Sophia Ackerman chipped in two points, three steals and two rebounds in the post.
Haven Zimmerman pocketed seven points, three steals and one rebound and Ali Gansemer and Jameson Yost each made one assist. Sedlacek produced two points, two steals and one rebound for CHS, and Danie Parriott poured in five points, two steals, one assist and one rebound. Sophia Tegels tallied four points and two rebounds and Addie Priefert collected one steal.
Boys Town 5 9 4 3 – 21
Conestoga 17 19 22 12 – 70
Boys Town (21)
Longmore-Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Holm 1-4 1-2 3, Lambert 0-2 0-0 0, Cunegin 3-11 0-2 6, Felder 2-6 0-0 4, Wilburn 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Funk-Breay 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 9-33 1-4 21.
Conestoga (70)
McClatchey 2-3 2-2 6, Steckler 0-4 2-4 2, Cummings 3-10 3-6 10, Watson 11-15 3-7 25, Ackerman 1-7 0-0 2, Gansemer 0-4 0-0 0, Sedlacek 1-2 0-0 2, Madsen 3-5 1-1 7, Parriott 2-5 0-0 5, Zimmerman 3-4 1-2 7, Tegels 2-2 0-0 4, Priefert 0-0 0-0 0, Yost 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 12-22 70.