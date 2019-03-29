Soccer athletes from both Conestoga and Plattsmouth competed in their home stadiums Thursday night against a pair of opponents.
Nebraska City 1, Conestoga 0
Conestoga and Nebraska City battled back and forth throughout the evening at Cougar Stadium. NCHS junior Alex Ortiz scored the game’s lone goal in the first half. He took a pass from Langston Hoover and knocked the soccer ball into the net.
Both teams produced numerous scoring chances in the contest. Nebraska City finished the match with 20 shots and Conestoga generated ten shots.
The Cougars will return to action Tuesday against Clarinda Academy. The teams are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
Nebraska City 1 0 – 1
Conestoga 0 0 – 0
Gretna 10, Plattsmouth 0
The Dragons kept the soccer ball in their offensive zone throughout their match with Plattsmouth. Gretna pounded 36 shots against PHS and ended the contest by mercy rule in the second half. GHS scored seven goals in the first half and added three after the break.
Patrick Long led the team’s offense with three goals and two assists. Zac Voss had two goals and one assist and Jake Cover and Ben Bickel each made two assists. Nathan Fibich, Cedar Moyer, Hector Zapata, Parker Lammers and Augusto Virgillito all added one goal.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Saturday morning against Beatrice. The teams are scheduled to play at 9 a.m. at Blue Devil Stadium.
Gretna 7 3 – 10
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0