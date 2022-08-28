Conestoga plays close game against Twin River

GENOA – Conestoga gained plenty of confidence Friday night by staying within striking distance of Twin River the entire football game.

Twin River used a pair of long running plays to hold off the Cougars 24-8 in Genoa. Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said he was pleased with what he saw from CHS athletes. The Cougars piled up 244 rushing yards during the game and moved within 16-8 in the third quarter.

“Our kids played hard,” Clausen said. “We had three backs who put up some good rushing yardage. We were proud of the way we ran the ball hard, but just couldn’t get one to go the distance early in the game.

“This was the best our kids have played defensively for all four quarters, and our kids took great pride in taking care of their assignments and getting to the ball defensively. Gage Totilas and Aaron Watson were able to make some big stops for us defensively late in the game.”

Twin River snapped a scoreless tie with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Korbe Urkoski found Kirk Hebda for a 10-yard touchdown pass and Paydon Rinkol ran 42 yards into the end zone.

The Cougars chopped the 16-0 deficit in half in the third quarter. Jayden Widler capped a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. He then crossed the goal line on a two-point conversion play to create a 16-8 ballgame.

The margin remained the same until the fourth quarter. Urkoski broke free from the CHS defense and sprinted 75 yards down the field. He led the Titans with 111 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Carter Plowman, Widler and Lucas Anderson created a tri-pronged rushing attack for Conestoga. Plowman finished with 86 yards on 17 carries, Widler gained 83 yards on 16 attempts and Anderson ran 11 times for 79 yards.

Widler completed two passes for 20 yards and Logan Lutt completed one pass for four yards. Anderson hauled in one 14-yard catch and Plowman had two receptions for ten yards.

Totilas spearheaded Conestoga’s defense with eight solo and four assisted tackles. Watson made two solo and seven assisted tackles with one sack, and Plowman collected three solo and four assisted stops.

Widler made three solo and three assisted tackles, Aydin Smith pocketed three solo tackles and Rylee Johnson had one solo and four assisted stops. Lutt chipped in four assisted tackles and Mason Serkiz made two solo and two assisted plays.

Clausen said the Cougars returned home from Twin River with positive feelings. Conestoga will play its first home game of the year Friday night against Johnson County Central. The teams will square off at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

“Twin River is a good team and played a good game,” Clausen said. “We have many kids who want to be contributors on our team, and our leaders are making a big difference on the game and practice field for us so far this season. We know we will need to play a good game against JCC this upcoming week and our kids are up to it.”

Conestoga 0 0 8 0 – 8

Twin River 0 16 0 8 – 24

Scoring Summary

2nd Quarter

TWR – Hebda 10 pass from Urkoski (Rinkol run)

TWR – Rinkol 42 run (Rinkol run)

3rd Quarter

CHS – Widler 1 run (Widler run)

4th Quarter

TWR – Urkoski 75 run (Buhl run)