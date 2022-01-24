Conestoga plays Syracuse in league tournament game

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga boys had hoped to advance to the quarterfinals of their league tournament in front of their home fans Saturday night.

Syracuse spoiled those plans with steady offense during the conference contest.

The tenth-seeded Rockets stopped seventh-seeded Conestoga 49-44 in the first round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Syracuse scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to squeeze past the Cougars at the final buzzer.

Conestoga head coach Jason Ahrens said the Cougars were disappointed with the result.

“There’s not much good to say,” Ahrens said after the game. “We didn’t have the guys prepared to play.”

Conestoga (6-9) tried to run away from the Rockets (3-11) in the first four minutes. Noah Simones and Jack Welch made consecutive 3-pointers in the opening 60 seconds, and Welch and Ty Fox scored on back-to-back trips to create a 12-2 lead.

Syracuse whittled the deficit to 16-11 after one quarter and took a 25-24 lead late in the second period. The teams then traded momentum in the third quarter. Welch’s assist to Simones for a 3-pointer tied things at 32-32, and Welch made two free throws with 29.1 seconds left to put CHS up 34-32.

Syracuse junior Sawyer Brammier sparked the Rockets with two 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter. A basket and free throw by Jase Voorhees built the team’s lead to 41-34, and a pair of free throws by Robert Shanks kept the margin 43-36 with 2:54 to play.

The Rockets sealed the victory with their work at the foul line. Braden LaFollette, Voorhees and Shanks made five free throws in the final 46 seconds to keep the team in front.

Welch led Conestoga’s scoring attack with 14 points. He took one charge and added two assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Fox generated 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals, Simones had 12 points and one steal and Lucas Michel tallied seven points, two assists and one block. Evan Svanda took one charge and made one steal, and Bryson Berg finished with four rebounds, one block and one steal. Johnny Welter added defensive minutes for the team.

Ahrens said the Cougars would make the most of the extra practice time they will have this week. Conestoga’s next game will be a 7:30 p.m. tip at Raymond Central on Feb. 1.

“We’re going to have a week to get better,” Ahrens said. “That’s going to be our only focus right now.”

Syracuse 11 14 7 17 – 49

Conestoga 16 8 10 10 – 44

Conestoga (44)

Welch 14, Simones 12, Fox 11, Berg 0, Michel 7, Svanda 0, Welter 0.

