Conestoga releases stats for 2020 football season

CONESTOGA – Conestoga athletes produced both team and individual accomplishments during the program’s first season of eight-man football in more than a decade.
The Cougars finished the 2020 campaign 1-7. Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said he was pleased with the progress that took place throughout the fall.
“Growth was shown throughout the season and our boys improved each week,” Clausen said. “Our assistant coaches Chad Schmeckpeper, Clayton Moore, Shaun Brothers and Jeremy Lutt prepared our kids each week to play competitive football.
“With this being the first year of Conestoga playing eight-man football since the 2009 season there was a learning curve for the players and coaches, but overall I thought we adapted really well. The growth shown during the 2020 season is a sign for continued development in the Conestoga football program.”
Clausen said the Cougars relied on both veterans and newcomers for production on the field. He appreciated the efforts of seniors Tobias Nolting, Cameron Williams, Brody Hassler and James Parriott during the year. He was also happy to see younger players make impacts on offense, defense and special teams.
“We had many positive things happen during the 2020 season,” Clausen said. “We were able to get some additional upperclassmen that didn’t participate in football last season to be key contributors this season in Jayden Widler, Bryson Berg and Breckin Berg. Toby Nolting and Keaghon Chini ended the season as our two leading rushers, but Cameron Williams, Carter Plowman, Jayden Widler and Lucas Anderson were also able to be contributors with running the football.
“Our offensive line consisting of James Parriott, Jared Lewis, Gage Totilas, Wyatt Renner and Alrich Rigonios helped create running lanes for our ball carriers. Defensively, Gage Totilas led our team in tackles, but some key contributors were Carter Plowman, Evan Svanda and Wyatt Renner. Our kickoff return team played a big part during our 2020 season with some big returns.”
Offense
Conestoga gained 1,754 yards throughout the fall. The Cougars produced 1,409 rushing yards, 345 passing yards and 83 first downs. The team scored all 23 of its touchdowns on the ground.
Nolting completed 22 passes for 306 yards and Chini completed two throws for 39 yards. Chini led the receiving corps with seven catches for 142 yards. Bryson Berg caught eight passes for 120 yards, Widler made three receptions for 40 yards and Williams had two receptions for 19 yards. Hassler, Svanda, Anderson and Aydin Smith each caught one pass in 2020.
Chini led Conestoga’s ground game with 89 carries for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Nolting gained 438 yards and eight touchdowns on 124 attempts, and Plowman collected 172 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.
Widler gained 160 yards and scored five times on eight attempts. Anderson collected 86 yards and one touchdown on ten carries, and Williams posted 39 yards on 24 rushing attempts. Mickey Turner-Hickey chipped in 18 yards and one touchdown on three carries.
Defense
Opponents gained 3,046 yards against Conestoga during the season. The eight schools collected 2,044 yards on the ground and 1,002 yards through the air.
The Cougars recovered 11 fumbles and made three interceptions in 2020. Plowman, Svanda and Renner each made one interception and Lewis and Bryson Berg each recovered two fumbles. Williams, Svanda and Rigonios each fell on one fumble. Players who made the other four fumble recoveries were not listed.
Totilas guided Conestoga’s defense with 23 solo and 29 assisted tackles. Plowman finished with 13 solo and 33 assisted stops, Chini made 16 solo and 26 assisted plays and Widler had 18 solo and 24 assisted tackles.
Lewis ended the year with 15 solo and 25 assisted tackles, Svanda made 14 solo and 20 assisted stops and Bryson Berg had 15 solo and 17 assisted tackles. Hassler posted ten solo and 18 assisted tackles and Williams made 23 solo and four assisted tackles.
Renner pocketed 14 solo and 13 assisted tackles. He made a team-best five tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Nolting (12), Rigonios (12) and Turner-Hickey (10) also finished the year with double-digit solo tackles.
Special Teams
Anderson helped Conestoga with 16 punts for 461 yards. His longest punt was 50 yards.
Svanda returned 13 kickoffs for 258 yards and one touchdown. Williams made ten kickoff returns for 186 yards, and Anderson returned six kickoffs for 101 yards and one touchdown. Widler returned ten kickoffs for 50 yards, Chini made three returns for 64 yards and Plowman made three returns for 32 yards.
Conestoga did not attempt any field goals or extra-point kicks during the season.
