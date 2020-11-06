Conestoga releases stats for 2020 football season

CONESTOGA – Conestoga athletes produced both team and individual accomplishments during the program’s first season of eight-man football in more than a decade.

The Cougars finished the 2020 campaign 1-7. Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said he was pleased with the progress that took place throughout the fall.

“Growth was shown throughout the season and our boys improved each week,” Clausen said. “Our assistant coaches Chad Schmeckpeper, Clayton Moore, Shaun Brothers and Jeremy Lutt prepared our kids each week to play competitive football.

“With this being the first year of Conestoga playing eight-man football since the 2009 season there was a learning curve for the players and coaches, but overall I thought we adapted really well. The growth shown during the 2020 season is a sign for continued development in the Conestoga football program.”

Clausen said the Cougars relied on both veterans and newcomers for production on the field. He appreciated the efforts of seniors Tobias Nolting, Cameron Williams, Brody Hassler and James Parriott during the year. He was also happy to see younger players make impacts on offense, defense and special teams.