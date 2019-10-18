BOYS TOWN – Conestoga cross country runners delivered many of their top times of the season Thursday during district action at Boys Town.
The CHS girls and boys competed against multiple teams at the District C-1 Meet. Runners squared off for tickets to the Class C State Meet on both individual and team levels. The top three teams and fastest 15 individuals in each of the two races qualified for state.
The Conestoga girls placed fifth in team standings with 87 points. Senior Bella Hogue, junior Jessica Poirier, sophomore Danie Parriott and freshman Stephanie Poirier completed the five-kilometer course.
Two Cougars advanced to next week’s state meet. Parriott continued her strong season with a district championship. She finished first in the race in 20:11.61.
Parriott sprinted ahead of the field in the first 150 meters and remained in front of challengers Zoe Christenson and Maddie Wilt the rest of the way. Christenson earned a state berth for Wahoo with a second-place time of 20:16.78. Wilt finished third for DC West in 20:40.70.
Hogue secured sixth place in 21:37.41. She and Parriott will both make return trips to the state meet in Kearney. Hogue captured a fourth-place state medal last year and Parriott placed 23rd.
Jessica Poirier (26:51.19, 43rd) and Stephanie Poirier (27:29.70, 47th) both competed for Conestoga at districts. Both Cougars made progress on their times throughout the season.
The Conestoga boys placed seventh at districts with 114 points. Juniors Ben Welch, Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner and Trace Widler and freshmen Jack Welch and Kaden Simmerman ran for the Cougars.
Jack Welch (18:38.94, 21st) and Ben Welch (18:39.32, 22nd) both finished in the top 25 for the team. Hardesty placed 30th and Ruffner, Simmerman and Widler were 41st, 42nd and 52nd.
Parriott and Hogue will both travel to Kearney Country Club for the Class C State Meet on Friday, Oct. 25. The Class C girls race will begin at 12 p.m. It will be the first of eight state events that will take place during the afternoon.
Girls Team Results
DC West 24, Fort Calhoun 51, Wahoo 60, Auburn 76, Conestoga 87, Falls City 94, Ashland-Greenwood 95, Boys Town 118, Arlington 120, Omaha Concordia, Syracuse no team scores
Top 15 Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Danie Parriott (CHS) 20:11.61, 2) Zoe Christenson (WAH) 20:16.78, 3) Maddie Wilt (DCW) 20:40.70, 4) Ellie Wilkinson (SYR) 21:09.75, 5) Ellie McCarville (DCW) 21:33.80, 6) Bella Hogue (CHS) 21:37.41, 7) Mazey McCullough (FCY) 21:40.48, 8) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 21:48.07, 9) Faith Allgood (AUB) 21:51.73, 10) Dala Drowne (FTC) 21:51.79, 11) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 21:52.81, 12) Lexi Poland (BTO) 21:58.07, 13) Kelsie Premer (FTC) 22:09.41, 14) Darby Walsh (AGHS) 22:21.87, 15) Tessa Skelton (FTC) 22:12.52
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 20:11.61 (1st), Bella Hogue 21:37.41 (6th), Jessica Poirier 26:51.19 (43rd), Stephanie Poirier 27:29.70 (47th)
Boys Team Results
DC West 43, Wahoo 56, Boys Town 60, Arlington 68, Fort Calhoun 83, Auburn 101, Conestoga 114, Omaha Concordia 121, Falls City 151, Ashland-Greenwood 163, Syracuse 200
Top 15 Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Ryan McArdle (DCW) 17:23.32, 2) Noah Kubat (ARL) 17:29.21, 3) Grant Crockett (WAH) 17:32.16, 4) Ryan Garvey (OCN) 17:52.79, 5) Jared Hawley (FCY) 17:55.02, 6) Lance Olberding (FTC) 17:58.71, 7) Josh Reed (BTO) 18:00.23, 8) Josh Graber (WAH) 18:00.92, 9) Nick Bennett (DCW) 18:02.18, 10) Gavin Smith (BTO) 18:03.57, 11) Hayden Hall (AUB) 18:04.45, 12) Ely Olberding (FTC) 18:05.87, 13) Zach Han (OCN) 18:10.35, 14) Micah Judds (AGHS) 18:18.49, 15) Matthew Allen (DCW) 18:25.95
Conestoga Results
Jack Welch 18:38.94 (21st), Ben Welch 18:39.32 (22nd), Dawson Hardesty 19:11.92 (30th), Braden Ruffner 19:51.29 (41st), Kaden Simmerman 19:57.64 (42nd), Trace Widler 20:42.05 (52nd)