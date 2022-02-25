Conestoga secures state dance title

GRAND ISLAND – Conestoga athletes spent time in a state championship galaxy Feb. 19 by filling starring roles on the dance floor.

The Cougars captured medals in a pair of events at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. Conestoga won the Class C-1 hip hop division championship with a score of 87.58 points. The Cougars also claimed third place in the Class C-1 pom division with a score of 85.05 points. There were 17 teams in the hip hop contest and 22 in the pom division.

Morgan McAndrew, Mati Steckler, Jameson Yost, Addie Priefert, Emory Trofholz, Ella Wilson, Piper Isham, Sophia Lange and Sessa Mahr represented Conestoga at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. They performed in both contests during the morning and celebrated when judges read their names as state medal winners.

Conestoga head coach Angie Hogue said she was thrilled with the way the Cougars responded to the pressure of trying to stay in a successful state orbit. CHS finished in the top two spots in the hip hop division for the sixth straight year. The program won state titles in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and finished second in 2017 and 2019.

“As always, I thought they did an excellent job!” Hogue said. “I knew going into it they had the ability to defend their state title. The girls always treat every halftime performance like they are competing for a state championship because we feel that their parents, families and friends deserve to see them at their very best, but the energy in the arena just always helps to take their performances to the highest level.

“They absolutely nailed both of their routines!”

Hogue said team members spent hundreds of hours learning and fine-tuning their dance choreography over the past few months. She said each year’s group of upperclassmen help newcomers feel motivated to be important contributors to the program’s success story. That role this year fell to McAndrew and Steckler, who guided the younger Cougars at all of the team’s practices as senior co-captains.

“Our state routines are extremely difficult routines and it takes hours and hours of practice to get them to the level they do!” Hogue said. “The transformation is just amazing. It is important for us as a team to practice like we are performing, so it’s easy for me as a coach to see areas where they are progressing and where they need more work.

“The best practice is the one where they all just walk away knowing they have it the very best they can get it and they are ready. We were working on timing of tricks all the way up until the night before state this year.”

Team members spent Friday night in Grand Island and woke up early Saturday morning to prepare for the contests. They knew their top challenger in the hip hop division would be Cass County neighbor Louisville, which had finished second in the contest the previous year. The two schools copied their performances in 2022, as Louisville collected second place with a score of 83.10 points.

Conestoga placed third in the pom division, which ended up being one of the most competitive contests of the entire state meet. Grand Island Central Catholic (88.60), Wahoo (86.98), Conestoga (85.05) and Kearney Catholic (84.33) all scored above 80 points.

Hogue said everyone on the team wanted to continue the tradition of excellence that has been built up over the past few years. She said their work ethic and attention to detail helped them shine in a state championship galaxy again this winter.

“The girls take so much pride in being a Cougarette,” Hogue said. “They truly know it is something special to be a part of this team. They work hard to maintain the level of excellence that has been established by the girls on the team before them.

“Defending a state title is honestly a lot of pressure for them because not only do they expect that level for themselves, they know that that’s what others expect from them too. I always remind them that all the other teams are watching them, trying to do what they do and figure out how they do it so well!

“And the only way to continue to be state champions is they have to beat themselves each year. So we are always looking for ways to grow and get even better. Being a Cougarette truly is something special for each of them and they take a lot of pride in it.

“Yes, they do work hard, but most importantly they have fun and love each other. I’m super proud of each and every one of them.”

Class C-1 State Dance Pom Division Results

Grand Island Central Catholic 88.60, Wahoo 86.98, Conestoga 85.05, Kearney Catholic 84.33, Bishop Neumann 78.63, Lincoln Christian 77.30, Fort Calhoun 76.35, Syracuse 75.58, Omaha Roncalli 75.53, Ashland-Greenwood 74.63, North Bend Central 73.60, Lincoln Lutheran 72.88, Cozad 72.83, Ord 72.70, Raymond Central 71.55, Battle Creek 71.03, Hershey 70.88, Doniphan-Trumbull 70.65, Omaha Gross 69.65, Fairbury 69.53, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 69.35, Pierce 65.93

Class C-1 State Dance Hip Hop Division Results

Conestoga 87.58, Louisville 83.10, Omaha Roncalli 79.28, Syracuse 77.08, Battle Creek 76.85, Milford 73.43, Wayne 71.45, Fort Calhoun 70.90, St. Paul 70.63, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 68.15, Fairbury 67.63, Madison 67.05, Ashland-Greenwood 66.58, Cozad 65.40, O’Neill 65.33, Omaha Gross 64.68, Doniphan-Trumbull 64.13

