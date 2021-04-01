Conestoga soccer teams sweep area opponents

Conestoga soccer players turned in a pair of winning performances Tuesday evening against their varsity opponents.

Conestoga girls 11, Crete 1

The Cougars dominated the Cardinals on Doane University’s campus. Conestoga found the back of the net six times in the first half to create a large lead. The team ended action early in the second half by producing five more goals.

CHS sophomore Ella Wilson enjoyed a career night with her work at one of the striker positions. She scored five times and added three assists during the evening. She showcased her accuracy by knocking in goals on five of her seven shot attempts.

Conestoga junior Angelina Flores also created successful outcomes in her time on offense. She knocked home four goals. Jameson Yost generated one goal and two assists, Addie Priefert scored once and Olivia Priefert chipped in one assist.

Lindee Watson secured the victory with her work in front of the net. She made six saves for the Cougars in the 78-minute match.

Conestoga 6 5 – 11

Crete 1 0 – 1