AUBURN – Conestoga girls and boys basketball teams traveled to Auburn on Saturday afternoon for a varsity doubleheader with the Bulldogs.
Auburn 35, Conestoga girls 14
Auburn displayed strong defense against the Cougars. The Bulldogs (7-8) held Conestoga (1-11) to six field goals and two free throws in the game.
Lindee Watson paced the Cougars with seven points and two rebounds. Ellie Sachs collected two points, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and one pass deflection, and Mati Steckler ended the game with eight rebounds, three steals and one pass deflection.
Sophia Ackerman generated three points, seven rebounds, two assists and three pass deflections. Myah Cummings contributed two points, four steals and three pass deflections, and Olivia Priefert and Jameson Yost each grabbed one rebound.
Haven Zimmerman collected three rebounds for the Cougars. Ali Gansemer and Danie Parriott both saw court time in the contest.
Conestoga 5 3 2 4 – 14
Auburn 13 4 8 10 – 35
Conestoga (14)
Steckler 0-7 0-0 0, Cummings 1-12 0-1 2, Sachs 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 3-8 1-3 7, Ackerman 1-5 1-2 3, Gansemer 0-1 0-0 0, Priefert 0-0 0-0 0, Zimmerman 0-1 0-2 0, Parriott 0-1 0-0 0, Yost 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-37 2-8 14.
Auburn 71, Conestoga boys 35
Top-ranked and undefeated Auburn stopped the CHS boys in the nightcap. Auburn (13-0) jumped out to a 19-6 lead after one quarter and went up 43-14 at the break.
The Bulldogs have scored 50 or more points in all 13 of their games. The team’s closest victory came in a 62-57 matchup against Hartington Cedar Catholic over the Christmas break.
Lane Fox guided Conestoga’s offense with 16 points. Kobe Gansemer scored seven points, Ben Welch had five points and Koby Vogler posted four points. Lucas Michel had two points and Tyler Fox added one point for the Cougars (5-6).
Conestoga 6 8 13 8 – 35
Auburn 19 24 17 11 – 71
Conestoga (35)
Fox 16, Gansemer 7, B. Welch 5, Michel 2, Vogler 4, T. Fox 1.
Auburn (71)
C. Binder 18, Hughes 12, Frary 6, Lavigne 2, Lambert 20, Hall 6, R. Binder 7.