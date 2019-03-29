PLATTSMOUTH – The chances of Conestoga and Plattsmouth going into overtime increased as the final minute of their soccer match ticked down Monday night.
Sarah Parmer threw those odds out the window with a winning kick for Conestoga.
Parmer scored on a free kick with four seconds left in regulation to help CHS win 1-0. Officials called a foul on Plattsmouth just outside the upper lefthand corner of the penalty box with 25 seconds to go. Parmer moved to the spot for the free kick and booted the soccer ball into the air as the clock ran under ten seconds. The shot landed in the goal at the 0:04 mark.
Conestoga teammates swarmed Parmer near midfield after watching the shot fall into the net. They bounced in a huddle as they realized they would win the match. They celebrated again after the remaining few seconds in the game expired.
Defense reigned on the field during the previous 79 minutes of action. Conestoga goalkeeper Lindee Watson made seven saves and PHS goalie Emily Martin collected three saves during the scoreless draw. The back rows of both defenses stopped several other potential scoring chances in the match.
Conestoga began to gain control of the contest in the second half. The Cougars produced more runs upfield and had several shots that sailed wide of the net. That pressure set the stage for Parmer’s game-winning kick.
Conestoga 0 1 – 1
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary
2nd half: 1, Conestoga, Parmer, 0:04