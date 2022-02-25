Conestoga students compete in state powerlifting contests

OMAHA – Conestoga students created strong impressions of the school’s powerlifting program with winning efforts at the recent state meet.

The Cougars participated in the Nebraska RAW Powerlifting State Championships at Omaha Creighton Prep on Feb. 12. Ella Lewis, Madison Bridges, Gabby Landon, Elizabeth Harvey, Gabe Turner-Hickey, Levi Lindsey, Nathaniel Keene and Louie Caniglia participated in multiple contests in front of an audience.

Trenton Clausen runs Conestoga’s strength and conditioning program and is the powerlifting club’s advisor. He was happy with the way the young Cougars performed during the day. Bridges, Harvey and Keene captured state medals and all eight students pocketed personal-best weight totals at the meet.

“I felt all of our students did a great job giving their best and getting out of their comfort zones at the state meet,” Clausen said. “With five of the eight students competing for the first time, there was some anxiety performing the lifts in front of the judges and fans, so they had to battle that early on.

“We had all-competition personal records for each of the athletes in all three lifts, so I was very proud of them all. Bringing home three medals was a big achievement for us. This is the fourth year powerlifting has been a club at Conestoga, so our kids are trending in the right direction with participation numbers and being competitive at meets.”

Students had to showcase their abilities in the bench press, deadlift and squat disciplines. Athletes performed each of the disciplines separately in their weight classes. Judges then added up the total weight lifted in all three disciplines to determine medalists.

Harvey captured a third-place award in the 114-pound weight class. She lifted 90 pounds in the bench press, 160 in the squat and 185 in the deadlift for a total of 435 pounds.

Bridges earned third place in the 181-pound weight class. She lifted 115 pounds in the bench press, 200 in the squat and 255 in the deadlift for a total of 570 pounds.

Lewis competed in the 148-pound weight class. She lifted 85 pounds in the bench press, 135 in the squat and 210 in the deadlift for a total of 430 pounds.

Landon competed in the 165-pound weight class. She lifted 105 pounds in the bench press, 175 in the squat and 215 in the deadlift for a total of 495 pounds.

Keene captured a fifth-place honor in the 220-pound weight class. He lifted 245 pounds in the bench press, 365 in the squat and 495 in the deadlift for a total of 1,105 pounds.

Lindsey competed in the 148-pound weight class. He lifted 175 pounds in the bench press, 250 in the squat and 300 in the deadlift for a total of 725 pounds.

Caniglia also competed in the 148-pound weight class. He lifted 120 pounds in the bench press, 210 in the squat and 315 in the deadlift for a total of 645 pounds.

Turner-Hickey competed in the 165-pound weight class. He lifted 200 pounds in the bench press, 300 in the squat and 340 in the deadlift for a total of 840 pounds.

Clausen said he was pleased with the progress CHS students have made since the beginning of the year. He said the Cougars have been encouraging their teammates in every practice and have been steadily increasing their weight totals.

“I see improvements with each student’s ability to complete the lifts with heavier weights and also movement proficiency with all the lifts,” Clausen said. “They are not only moving heavier weights, but also with more confidence.

“We have a solid group of kids who take great pride in the success they achieve in powerlifting, and they are supportive of other students giving the sport a try for the first time.”

