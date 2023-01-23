Conestoga takes on Tigers in road games

FALLS CITY – Conestoga athletes journeyed to the southeast corner of Nebraska Thursday night for a pair of down-to-the-wire finishes with Falls City.

Falls City 36, Conestoga girls 35 (OT)

The Cougars and Tigers went toe to toe throughout the night. The teams went to overtime before Falls City moved ahead in the final moments.

Davida Garrett paced Conestoga with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and five pass deflections. MacKaylee Madsen contributed eight points, two rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections, and Jameson Yost collected four points, five rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection.

Sophia Ackerman helped the Cougars with four points, five boards, two steals and two pass deflections. Ali Gansemer generated six points, four rebounds, one block and two pass deflections, and Haven Zimmerman tallied two points, three assists, one steal and three pass deflections.

Dani Ahrens boosted Conestoga’s offense with three assists. Elliott Zimmerman chipped in three rebounds during the game.

Conestoga (35)

H. Zimmerman 1-3 0-0 2, Yost 1-1 1-4 4, Madsen 2-7 2-4 8, Gansemer 2-7 0-0 6, Ackerman 2-5 0-2 4, Ahrens 0-2 0-0 0, Garrett 4-8 3-6 11, E. Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-34 6-16 35.

Conestoga boys 45, Falls City 40

Free throws proved to be the winning difference for Conestoga. The Cougars finished 11-of-17 at the line after getting the ball inside throughout the night. Falls City finished 6-of-11 at the stripe.

The Cougars constructed a 24-22 halftime lead and remained on top 33-30 after three quarters. Falls City tried to rally in the final stretch, but the Cougars made several key baskets and free throws to leave with the victory.

CHS outrebounded Falls City 32-25 and collected five steals and three blocks. The team’s passing attack created successful shots during the game. The Cougars made assists on 12 of their 15 baskets.

Zach Smith drew one charge and anchored the paint with nine points, seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and four pass deflections. Jack Welch pocketed 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block and two pass deflections, and Noah Simones tallied 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, one block and two pass deflections.

Owen Trofholz contributed four points, ten rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and one pass deflection. Kieran Samson scored three points and Andy Lamoureux tallied four points, three rebounds and two pass deflections.

Breckin Berg had two points and one pass deflection in the victory. Joe Vrtiska and Rylee Johnson each chipped in one assist and one rebound for the Cougars.

Conestoga 10 14 9 12 – 45 Falls City 8 14 8 10 – 40 Conestoga (45) Trofholz 1-11 1-2 4, Welch 3-7 3-4 11, Simones 3-10 6-7 12, Lamoureux 2-3 0-2 4, Smith 4-6 1-2 9, Berg 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Samson 1-1 0-0 3, Vrtiska 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-40 11-17 45. Falls City (40) Butrick 5-10 0-0 13, Dunkhas 0-3 1-2 1, Strauss 5-15 3-5 13, Hernandez 1-5 1-2 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Craig 3-9 1-2 7, Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Frederick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 6-11 40.