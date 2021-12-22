Conestoga teams play Pioneers in FCHS gym

FORT CALHOUN – Conestoga basketball players closed out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule Monday night with a road trip to Fort Calhoun.

Fort Calhoun 38, Conestoga girls 29

Fort Calhoun relied on a balanced scoring attack to edge the Cougars in the evening’s first game. Tessa Skelton and Bria Bench each had 12 points and Maddy Tinkham added seven points for the Pioneers. Skelton also had eight rebounds and four steals and Bench pocketed seven rebounds and one block.

Conestoga (1-4) stayed within striking distance for most of the game. Fort Calhoun (2-6) took a 13-9 lead after one quarter, but the Cougars limited the Pioneers to just five points in the second quarter. That defensive work helped CHS close the halftime gap to 18-16.

The Pioneers sank several open looks in the third and fourth quarters to collect the victory. The team posted 20 points after the break.

Haven Zimmerman helped the Cougars on both ends of the court. She hauled in a team-best eight rebounds and added three assists, four steals and one pass deflection.

Ali Gansemer finished with 16 points, four rebounds and one steal. Sophia Ackerman generated four points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one pass deflection, and Jameson Yost collected two points, one rebound and three pass deflections.

Mati Steckler gave the Cougars two points, three rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection. MacKaylee Madsen tallied two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one pass deflection, and Lindee Watson provided four points, one rebound, one steal and one pass deflection. Sophia Tegels added one point and one rebound in the game.

Conestoga 9 7 8 5 – 29

Fort Calhoun 13 5 11 9 – 38

Conestoga (29)

Steckler 0-2 2-5 2, Madsen 0-5 0-0 0, Gansemer 5-22 1-2 16, Watson 1-1 2-6 4, Ackerman 2-10 0-0 4, Yost 0-3 2-4 2, Zimmerman 0-2 0-0 0, Tegels 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 8-45 8-19 29.

Fort Calhoun (38)

Tinkham 3-8 0-1 7, Taylor 1-6 0-0 3, Skelton 4-9 2-5 12, Bench 4-8 2-5 12, Drowne 2-2 0-0 4, Wells 0-2 0-0 0, Perfetti 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-37 4-11 38.

Fort Calhoun 52, Conestoga boys 50

Free throws proved to be a key factor in the outcome of the boys game. Fort Calhoun finished the evening 9-of-11 at the foul line. Grayson Bouwman led the team with a 6-of-6 effort during his 16-point night. Carsen Schwarz added six points, ten rebounds and two assists for the team.

Conestoga remained within 20-16 after one quarter and trailed by just two points at halftime. The Cougars then moved into the lead in the third quarter. Multiple players scored baskets to give Conestoga a 39-37 edge.

Fort Calhoun found a scoring formula in the final period. The team connected on several baskets to end the game on a 15-11 run.

Fort Calhoun improved to 6-1. The Pioneers have played five of their first seven games at home.

Conestoga fell to 2-4. Two of the team’s losses have come by a combined five points.

Both Conestoga teams will play in the Weeping Water Holiday Invite on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Dec. 29. Games will take place in both gyms at the school.

The Conestoga girls will play Raymond Central in the first round at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in Weeping Water Activities Center. The team will play either Weeping Water or Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in the older gym on Dec. 29. The third-place game will be at 1 p.m. and the first-place game will start at 4 p.m.

The Conestoga boys will face Parkview Christian in the opening round at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the older gym. The Cougars will play either Raymond Central or Johnson-Brock in Weeping Water Activities Center on Dec. 29. The third-place game will be at 2:30 p.m. and the first-place game will be at 5:30 p.m.

Conestoga 16 11 12 11 – 50

Fort Calhoun 20 9 8 15 – 52

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.