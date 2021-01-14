Conestoga teams take on Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – Conestoga basketball teams journeyed to Otoe County on Tuesday night for a varsity doubleheader with Nebraska City.
Conestoga girls 42, Nebraska City 33
The Conestoga girls poured plenty of fuel in their scoring engine for the final 16 minutes. The Cougars produced 31 points after the break to overcome a small halftime deficit.
Nebraska City led 14-13 before Conestoga began to take charge on the court. The Cougars made multiple baskets in the third quarter to take a 28-20 lead with eight minutes to go. Conestoga then used steady offense in the final period to remain ahead.
CHS athletes gained an advantage over the Pioneers with their work on the glass. Conestoga hauled in 41 rebounds and produced many second-chance opportunities. The team grabbed 17 offensive boards during the evening.
Lindee Watson piloted Conestoga’s scoring flight plan with a double-double of 20 points and ten rebounds. She hauled in six offensive boards and added one steal and one pass deflection.
Sophia Ackerman collected eight points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Myah Cummings tallied ten points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist. Taylor McClatchey directed the offense with five assists. She also gave the Cougars six rebounds, two points, four steals and four pass deflections.
Mati Steckler contributed two points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Ali Gansemer made one rebound, two steals and one pass deflection. MacKaylee Madsen added one pass deflection for the team.
Conestoga 8 5 15 14 – 42
Nebraska City 3 11 6 13 – 33
Conestoga (42)
McClatchey 1-7 0-4 2, Steckler 0-3 2-2 2, Cummings 2-7 5-6 10, Watson 7-15 5-10 20, Ackerman 3-13 1-2 8, Gansemer 0-2 0-0 0, Madsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-47 13-24 42.
Nebraska City 60, Conestoga boys 44
Nebraska City remained in front of the Cougars throughout the boys matchup. The Pioneers rushed out to a 19-7 lead and maintained a 27-18 halftime gap. NCHS then built a key barrier in the third quarter. The team went on an 18-8 run to prevent Conestoga from making a complete comeback.
Both Conestoga teams are scheduled to host Elmwood-Murdock on Friday night. The varsity girls game will start at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys will play at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Conestoga 7 11 8 18 – 44
Nebraska City 19 8 18 15 – 60