Conestoga teams take on Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – Conestoga basketball teams journeyed to Otoe County on Tuesday night for a varsity doubleheader with Nebraska City.

Conestoga girls 42, Nebraska City 33

The Conestoga girls poured plenty of fuel in their scoring engine for the final 16 minutes. The Cougars produced 31 points after the break to overcome a small halftime deficit.

Nebraska City led 14-13 before Conestoga began to take charge on the court. The Cougars made multiple baskets in the third quarter to take a 28-20 lead with eight minutes to go. Conestoga then used steady offense in the final period to remain ahead.

CHS athletes gained an advantage over the Pioneers with their work on the glass. Conestoga hauled in 41 rebounds and produced many second-chance opportunities. The team grabbed 17 offensive boards during the evening.

Lindee Watson piloted Conestoga’s scoring flight plan with a double-double of 20 points and ten rebounds. She hauled in six offensive boards and added one steal and one pass deflection.