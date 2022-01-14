Conestoga teams win games over Nebraska City

CONESTOGA – Conestoga fans left the CHS gym with smiling faces Tuesday night after the girls and boys basketball teams won games over Nebraska City.

Conestoga girls 43, Nebraska City 24

The Cougars (5-6) won their third game in a row with stingy defense against Nebraska City (1-13). Conestoga produced 15 steals in the game and kept the Pioneers from gaining many second-chance opportunities. The team limited Nebraska City to eight points in the third quarter and pitched a shutout in the final period.

Eight Cougars made at least one pass deflection and the team finished the night with four blocks. Conestoga also controlled the rebounding department with 33 boards.

Lindee Watson highlighted the team’s night with a double-double in the paint. She generated 15 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal. She grabbed ten offensive rebounds during the evening.

Mati Steckler helped the Cougars on both ends of the court. She pocketed eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and three pass deflections. Ali Gansemer produced 16 points, two rebounds, three steals and one block, and Haven Zimmerman ended the evening with four points, four rebounds, two steals, one assist and four pass deflections.

Sophia Ackerman delivered two points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Jameson Yost tallied two points, three rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections. MacKaylee Madsen had two steals, one block and one pass deflection, Danie Parriott made two steals and Sophia Tegels scored two points.

Alyssa Batt chipped in one steal and one pass deflection for the Cougars. Addie Priefert added two points and one pass deflection in her time on the court.

Nebraska City 5 11 8 0 – 24

Conestoga 9 12 11 11 – 43

Conestoga (43)

Steckler 0-6 0-0 0, Madsen 0-4 0-0 0, Gansemer 6-17 1-5 16, Watson 6-10 3-5 15, Ackerman 1-6 0-0 2, Zimmerman 1-4 2-2 4, Yost 0-0 2-4 2, Priefert 1-1 0-0 2, Parriott 0-1 0-0 0, Tegels 1-3 0-0 2, Batt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 8-16 43.

Conestoga boys 58, Nebraska City 47

Conestoga (4-7) discovered a winning defensive formula in the second half against the Pioneers (4-7). CHS held Nebraska City to five points in the third quarter and ten points in the last eight minutes. The team forced NCHS to take multiple low-percentage shots throughout the second half.

Conestoga produced 58 points for the second time in less than a week. The Cougars defeated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer by a 58-41 margin on Jan. 8.

Nebraska City worked its way within 50-44 with a minute to play, but Conestoga iced the game at the foul line. Jack Welch sank four straight free throws in a 14-second span, and Ty Fox drained two shots with 30.9 seconds left. Welch then made two free throws with 14.6 seconds left on the clock to create a double-digit margin.

Noah Simones led Conestoga’s offense with 22 points. Fox and Lucas Michel poured in 14 points apiece, and Welch helped the team’s scoring attack with eight points.

Nebraska City 20 12 5 10 – 47

Conestoga 21 11 10 16 – 58

