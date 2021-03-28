Conestoga track teams travel to Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY – Conestoga athletes gained experience against a large number of track and field teams Saturday at the Fairbury Invite.

The Cougars took part in a meet that featured schools from all sizes in the state. Twelve schools from Classes A, B and C traveled to Fairbury for the meet.

The Conestoga girls collected 11th place in team standings with 16 points. Danie Parriott paved the way for the Cougars with three medals. She placed second in the 3,200 meters (12:36.38), third in the 1,600 (5:44.17) and fifth in the 800 (2:38.90).

Parriott posted the second-fastest time in the 1,600 in school history. Bella Hogue set the top Conestoga mark of 5:38.18 in 2018.

The Conestoga boys placed 12th on the scoreboard with 11 points. Lane Fox medaled in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and Ty Fox won an award in the 110-meter hurdles. The 400-meter relay team of Keaghon Chini, Ty Fox, Evan Svanda and Lane Fox added a fourth-place medal for the Cougars.

Girls Team Results

York 77, Seward 72, Elkhorn North 70, Elkhorn 52, David City 51, Fairbury 50, Superior 42, Lincoln Lutheran 36, Beatrice 36, Crete 23, Conestoga 16, Fillmore Central 2