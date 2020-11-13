Conestoga volleyball team shares season achievements

CONESTOGA – Conestoga volleyball athletes stepped onto courts inside and outside of Cass County this fall for many varsity matches.

Conestoga finished the 2020 season 3-27. The Cougars competed in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament for the first time and won matches in the Fort Calhoun Invite and Weeping Water Invite. CHS also defeated Boys Town in a road match.

Naomi Simones, Myah Cummings, Taylor McClatchey, Allison Lewien, Amelia Gocke, Hannah Lewien, Sophia Tegels, Addi Andersen, Makenna Crook, Lindee Watson, Jozlynne Kozak, Sophia Ackerman and Bella Basino appeared in varsity matches.

Offense

Conestoga ended the campaign with 498 kills and a team hitting percentage of .056. The Cougars collected kills on 24.6 percent of their 2,023 attacks.

Allison Lewien guided Conestoga’s offense with 104 kills on 376 swings. McClatchey produced 94 kills on 341 attempts and Cummings and Ackerman each finished the year with 90 kills. Cummings took 379 swings and Ackerman had 314 attempts.

Watson helped the team’s offense with 66 kills and Kozak and Gocke each made 14 kills. Simones (9), Andersen (8), Hannah Lewien (5), Tegels (2) and Crook (2) added kills for the squad.