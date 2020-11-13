Conestoga volleyball team shares season achievements

CONESTOGA – Conestoga volleyball athletes stepped onto courts inside and outside of Cass County this fall for many varsity matches.
Conestoga finished the 2020 season 3-27. The Cougars competed in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament for the first time and won matches in the Fort Calhoun Invite and Weeping Water Invite. CHS also defeated Boys Town in a road match.
Naomi Simones, Myah Cummings, Taylor McClatchey, Allison Lewien, Amelia Gocke, Hannah Lewien, Sophia Tegels, Addi Andersen, Makenna Crook, Lindee Watson, Jozlynne Kozak, Sophia Ackerman and Bella Basino appeared in varsity matches.
Offense
Conestoga ended the campaign with 498 kills and a team hitting percentage of .056. The Cougars collected kills on 24.6 percent of their 2,023 attacks.
Allison Lewien guided Conestoga’s offense with 104 kills on 376 swings. McClatchey produced 94 kills on 341 attempts and Cummings and Ackerman each finished the year with 90 kills. Cummings took 379 swings and Ackerman had 314 attempts.
Watson helped the team’s offense with 66 kills and Kozak and Gocke each made 14 kills. Simones (9), Andersen (8), Hannah Lewien (5), Tegels (2) and Crook (2) added kills for the squad.
Conestoga collected 429 assists and had 1,884 set attempts during the year. Gocke was Conestoga’s main setter with 361 assists. Simones (23), Ackerman (15), Cummings (10), Andersen (5), Tegels (4), McClatchey (3), Hannah Lewien (3), Allison Lewien (3) and Watson (2) chipped in assists.
Defense
The Cougars produced 1,056 digs and 1,597 serve receptions this fall.
Simones paced Conestoga in both defensive departments with 344 digs and 457 serve receptions. She ended her four-year career in the 1,000-1,000 club. She produced 1,430 digs and 1,183 serve receptions in a CHS uniform.
Tegels (170), Cummings (142) and Andersen (138) reached the century mark in digs this season. Gocke (93), Watson (83), Allison Lewien (35), McClatchey (26), Ackerman (16), Basino (5), Hannah Lewien (3) and Crook (1) added digs for the Cougars.
Cummings (285), Tegels (283), Andersen (238) and Watson (190) joined Simones in triple-digit territory for serve receptions. Gocke (39), Allison Lewien (37), McClatchey (31), Hannah Lewien (17), Ackerman (11), Crook (4), Basino (3) and Kozak (2) also picked up serve receptions.
Conestoga produced 29 solo and 72 assisted blocks in 2020. Allison Lewien and Ackerman led the Cougars at the net. Lewien posted 13 solo and 23 assisted blocks and Ackerman tallied ten solo and 16 assisted blocks.
McClatchey made two solo and 17 assisted blocks, Watson generated two solo and five assisted blocks and Kozak compiled two solo and three assisted blocks. Gocke made seven assisted blocks and Cummings added one assisted block for CHS.
Serving
Conestoga compiled a team serving percentage of .816. The Cougars took 1,103 serves and collected 186 aces.
Gocke led the squad with a serving percentage of .860. She went 197-of-229 and generated a team-best 42 aces.
Andersen finished 144-of-174 (.832) with 33 aces, and Cummings finished 157-of-189 (.831) with 26 aces. Simones (25), Allison Lewien (23), Watson (22), Tegels (7), Hannah Lewien (5), McClatchey (2) and Basino (1) added aces for the Cougars.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!