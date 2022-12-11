Conestoga, Weeping Water athletes wrestle at West Point

WEST POINT – Conestoga and Weeping Water students wrestled alongside athletes from more than two dozen schools Saturday at West Point-Beemer.

The Cougars and Indians competed in the Battle at the Point wrestling tournament. Teenagers from 32 programs traveled to West Point-Beemer’s gym for action in the morning and afternoon.

Weeping Water finished 20th in team standings with 33 points. Libby Sutton earned a third-place medal at 140 pounds and Riley Hohn captured a sixth-place award at 100. Sutton registered two pins and one decision and Hohn produced three pins during the day.

Conestoga finished 22nd in the team race with 30 points. Maggie Fiene led the Cougars with a third-place medal at 145 pounds. She generated three pins for CHS at the tournament.

Defending state champion South Sioux City edged Grand Island in a close race for the team title. SSC stopped the Islanders 192-182 on the leaderboard. Pierce finished third with 116 points.

Team Results

South Sioux City 192, Grand Island 182, Pierce 116, Crofton 97, Omaha North 96, West Point-Beemer 95, Scribner-Snyder 85, Battle Creek 81, Yutan 72, Wahoo 64.50, Johnson County Central 58, Columbus Lakeview 58, Fillmore Central 48, Madison 44, Norfolk Catholic 44, Viborg-Hurley 40, Bellevue East 38, Wayne 37, Summerland 36, Weeping Water 33, Southwest 31, Conestoga 30, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 29, Raymond Central 28, Stanton 21, Bancroft-Rosalie 17, Elkhorn 17, Neligh-Oakdale 15, Oakland-Craig 13, Platteview 9, Elkhorn Valley 7, Niobrara-Verdigre 3

Conestoga Results

125 – Kyler Zimmerman

Pinned by Brooklin Kuester (WPB) 2:59, pinned by Katie Elder (WAH) 2:03

130 – Hannah Bogatz

Pinned by Rylan Hansen (STA) 0:48, dec. by Alexis Hoffmann (BTC) 4-0

135 – Morgan Hensch

Pinned Adeasha Escobar (SWS) 1:08, pinned by Megan Robinson (WAH) 2:28, pinned Maggie Fushia (FIL) 1:27, pinned by Ashlynn Boell (WPB) 1:57

145 – Maggie Fiene (3rd)

Pinned Isis Pascual-Rodriguez (WPB) 2:36, pinned Stephanie Olivarez (SSC) 0:00, dec. by Ashley Stadt (SCR) 7-2, pinned Jessi Hasenkamp (WAH) 4:57

170 – Gabby Landon

Pinned Emma Petersson (SML) 5:29, pinned by Kaylee Ricketts (WAH) 1:06, pinned by Zulema Godinez (SSC) 1:58

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro

Pinned by Raina Krebs (SML) 5:20, dec. by Kennedy Blevins (LDNE) 4-0

Weeping Water Results

100 – Riley Hohn (6th)

Pinned Raegan Maas (WYN) 2:37, pinned by Sandra Gutierrez (GRI) 3:58, pinned Mia Sackville (PRC) 0:18, pinned Leilou Guerrero (PLV) 1:25, pinned by Gloria Flores (SSC) 0:50

115 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Ellison Berkeland (CLV) 2:17, pinned Ryleey Schulte (BTC) 4:34, pinned by Callie Held (CLV) 1:49

130 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Julianna Perez-Ramirez (WPB) 0:36, forfeit to Addison Richardson (ELK)

140 – Libby Sutton (3rd)

Pinned Makaela Davis (BVE) 1:59, pinned Grace Longsdorf (NLO) 4:36, pinned by Morgan Finecy (CLV) 5:16, dec. Maria Lindo-Morente (GRI) 2-0