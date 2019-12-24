AUBURN – Conestoga wrestlers enjoyed a merry start to the Christmas season on Saturday with a winning performance on the Auburn High School mats.
The Cougars claimed the Auburn Invite title with 170 points. Conestoga had ten medalists and finished far ahead of the tournament’s seven other teams. Norris (130.5 points) and Broken Bow (120.5) placed second and third.
Ethan Williams (113 pounds), Braden Ruffner (120), Keaghon Chini (126) and Isaiah Parsons (170) all won championships for Conestoga. Williams upped his season mark to 11-1, Ruffner and Parsons both improved to 13-1 and Chini remained undefeated at 14-0.
Carter Plowman (132), Jacob Dragon (145), Owen Snipes (182) and Hunter Thonen (220) all captured second place for Conestoga. Justin Pick (152) and Dillon Leffler (160) both earned fourth-place medals.
Team Results
Conestoga 170, Norris 130.5, Broken Bow 120.5, Thayer Central 104, Auburn 100, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 94.5, Omaha Northwest 22, Rock Port 22
Conestoga Results
113 – Ethan Williams (1st)
Pinned Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRB) 3:36, dec. Ashton Sinn (THY) 5-1
120 – Braden Ruffner (1st)
Pinned Seth Frush (CBAL) 5:21, pinned Cooper Casey (THY) 3:46, dec. Jerome Walsh (ONW) 4-3
126 – Trace Widler
Dec. by Schylar Campbell (BRB) 7-2, maj. dec. by Jagger Plevel (CHS) 12-0
126 – Keaghon Chini (1st)
Pinned Garrett Foster (CBAL) 1:08, pinned Aiden Keller (CBAL) 5:09, pinned Schylar Campbell (BRB) 2:00
126 – Jagger Plevel
Pinned by Tye Ommert (AUB) 1:32, maj. dec. Trace Widler (CHS) 12-0, pinned by Aiden Keller (CBAL) 0:46
132 – Carter Plowman (2nd)
Pinned Caden Eggleston (NOR) 2:37, pinned Treyton Waldmeier (THY) 0:49, pinned by Jude Ryan (CBAL) 1:56
138 – Aydin Smith
Pinned by Grant Reynolds (BRB) 1:27, pinned by Jack Sandiland (OMW) 0:58
138 – Levi Lindsey
Pinned by Caden Stutzman (NOR) 1:37, dec. by Cameron Taylor (CBAL) 4-1
145 – Jacob Dragon (2nd)
Pinned Henry Hergott (THY) 1:54, dec. by Bayler Poston (AUB) 7-0
152 – Justin Pick (4th)
Pinned James Miller (AUB) 1:18, pinned by Dominic Stewart (THY) 1:43, pinned Cam Erickson (CBAL) 0:54, pinned by Cooper Spaulding (NOR) 2:06
160 – Dillon Leffler (4th)
Pinned by Tyler Nelson (NOR) 1:59, pinned Dylanger Dady (BRB) 0:34, dec. by Cameron Schulte (THY) 5-3
170 – Isaiah Parsons (1st)
Pinned Davione Cooper (ONW) 1:18, pinned Kerit Hyde (CBAL) 2:29, pinned Colten Stevens (RCP) 2:00
182 – Owen Snipes (2nd)
Pinned Austin Eledge (CBAL) 1:06, pinned Wyatt Rowell (AUB) 0:43, pinned Museh Soewah (ONW) 0:36, tech fall by Lathan Duda (BRB) 18-3 (4:43)
220 – Hunter Thonen (2nd)
Pinned Keifer Anderson (BRB) 2:33, dec. by Dylan Meyer (NOR) 1-0