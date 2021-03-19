Conestoga wins soccer match over Omaha Gross

OMAHA – The Conestoga boys stepped onto a soccer field for the first time in nearly two years Thursday when they visited Omaha Gross.

The wait was worth it for the Cougars.

Conestoga stopped Omaha Gross 2-1 in a penalty-kick shootout on Thursday afternoon. The match was the first time either school had played a varsity contest since the spring of 2019. All matches were cancelled last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Omaha Gross entered the contest with several strong seasons in recent years. OGHS qualified for the state tournament in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and nearly advanced to the semifinals twice. Gretna won a 2018 first-round state match 4-3 in a shootout and Columbus edged Omaha Gross 2-0 in overtime in 2019.

Omaha Gross tried to take control of the season-opening match in the first half. OGHS pocketed a goal to go ahead 1-0 at the break.

Conestoga responded with productive offensive in the second half. Kaden Simmerman collected an assist when he set up Ben Welch’s game-tying goal. The teams finished regulation tied at 1-1 and battled to a draw in the 20 minutes of overtime. The Cougars returned home happy after winning the penalty-kick shootout.