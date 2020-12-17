 Skip to main content
Conestoga wrestlers face T-birds, Yellow Jackets
Conestoga wrestlers face T-birds, Yellow Jackets

Conestoga wrestling

BELLEVUE – Conestoga wrestlers made a trip to Sarpy County on Tuesday for a triangular with a pair of larger schools.

The Cougars competed against Bellevue West and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Bellevue West’s gym. Conestoga defeated the Yellow Jackets 54-18 and fell to Bellevue West 52-30. The Thunderbirds took advantage of four victories by forfeit to win the otherwise-close contest.

Asher Koehnen, Braden Ruffner, Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman and Lucas Anderson posted points for Conestoga in the Bellevue West dual. Koehnen, Ruffner, Chini, Cameron Williams, Plowman, Jacob Landon, Anderson, Gage Totilas and Malakai Jones scored for CHS against the Yellow Jackets.

Conestoga will resume its varsity season Monday, Dec. 21, with a 6 p.m. dual at Omaha Gross. The Cougars are scheduled to compete in the Ord Duals Tournament on Dec. 29.

Bellevue West 52, Conestoga 30

220 – James Keller (BVW) maj. dec. Gage Totilas (CHS), 15-4

285 – Adam Johnson (BVW) pinned Malakai Jones (CHS), 0:14

106 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) won by forfeit

113 – Brayden Downing (BVW) won by forfeit

120 – Tanner Hosick (BVW) pinned Brink Stawniak (CHS), 1:46

126 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) pinned Shawn Schutte (BVW), 0:48

132 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Johnny Palermo (BVW), 0:52

138 – Grant Moraski (BVW) pinned Cameron Williams (CHS), 1:39

145 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Mason Curtis (BVW), 1:03

152 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) pinned Tyler Winsor (BVW), 1:43

160 – Thomas Crane (BVW) pinned Jabari Parsons (CHS), 0:51

170 – Jack McDonnell (BVW) won by forfeit

182 – Dylan Campos (BVW) won by forfeit

195 – Logan Glasgo (BVW) won by forfeit

Conestoga 54, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 18

285 – Alan Lopez (CBTJ) won by forfeit

106 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) won by forfeit

113 – Both open

120 – Alex Mendoza (CBTJ) pinned Brink Stawniak (CHS), 1:58

126 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) pinned Hayden Kramer (CBTJ), 1:06

132 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Ethan Bose (CBTJ), 1:14

138 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Matthew Foster (CBTJ), 0:57

145 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Alex Navarrete (CBTJ), 0:41

152 – Jacob Landon (CHS) won by forfeit

160 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) won by forfeit

170 – Deven Bovee (CBTJ) pinned Jabari Parsons (CHS), 0:54

182 – Both open

195 – Gage Totilas (CHS) pinned Alex Contreras (CBTJ), 1:20

220 – Malakai Jones (CHS) won by forfeit

Exhibition 132: Jagger Plevel (CHS) pinned Nathan Crowder (CBTJ), 1:00

