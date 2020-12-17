Conestoga wrestlers face T-birds, Yellow Jackets

BELLEVUE – Conestoga wrestlers made a trip to Sarpy County on Tuesday for a triangular with a pair of larger schools.

The Cougars competed against Bellevue West and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Bellevue West’s gym. Conestoga defeated the Yellow Jackets 54-18 and fell to Bellevue West 52-30. The Thunderbirds took advantage of four victories by forfeit to win the otherwise-close contest.

Asher Koehnen, Braden Ruffner, Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman and Lucas Anderson posted points for Conestoga in the Bellevue West dual. Koehnen, Ruffner, Chini, Cameron Williams, Plowman, Jacob Landon, Anderson, Gage Totilas and Malakai Jones scored for CHS against the Yellow Jackets.

Conestoga will resume its varsity season Monday, Dec. 21, with a 6 p.m. dual at Omaha Gross. The Cougars are scheduled to compete in the Ord Duals Tournament on Dec. 29.

Bellevue West 52, Conestoga 30

220 – James Keller (BVW) maj. dec. Gage Totilas (CHS), 15-4

285 – Adam Johnson (BVW) pinned Malakai Jones (CHS), 0:14

106 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) won by forfeit

113 – Brayden Downing (BVW) won by forfeit