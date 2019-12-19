{{featured_button_text}}
Conestoga wrestling

CONESTOGA – Conestoga wrestlers defended their home mat Monday night with a dominant victory over Falls City.

The Cougars took down the Tigers 60-24 in the CHS gym. Conestoga rallied from an early 18-6 deficit to collect the victory. The team won nine of the evening’s final ten matchups.

Hunter Thonen, Ethan Williams, Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner, Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams, Carter Plowman, Jacob Dragon, Isaiah Parsons and Owen Snipes all posted points for Conestoga.

The Cougars will conclude the pre-Christmas portion of the calendar Saturday at the Auburn Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Auburn, Broken Bow, Conestoga, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Falls City, Norris, Omaha Northwest, Rockport and Thayer Central will wrestle in the tournament.

Conestoga 60, Falls City 24

195 – Thomas Fields (FC) pinned Gage Totilas (CHS), 2:43

220 – Hunter Thonen (CHS) won by forfeit

285 – Jaden Nolte (FC) won by forfeit

106 – Raymond Feek (FC) won by forfeit

113 – Ethan Williams (CHS) won by forfeit

120 – Dawson Hardesty (CHS) won by forfeit

126 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) won by forfeit

132 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) won by forfeit

138 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned James Eickhoff (FC), 2:42

145 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Lane Burns (FC), 1:35

152 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) pinned Jace Heckenlively (FC), 1:13

160 – Kyle Black (FC) pinned Justin Pick (CHS), 1:10

170 – Isaiah Parsons (CHS) pinned Leighton Vice (FC), 0:23

182 – Owen Snipes (CHS) won by forfeit

