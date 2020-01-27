OAKLAND – Conestoga wrestlers wrapped up a winning weekend Saturday with a second-place showing at the Oakland-Craig Invite.
The Cougars collected silver medals with 207 points at the 18-team tournament. Conestoga came close to catching Logan View (225 points) for the championship. Cross County/Osceola and Howells-Dodge tied for third place with 116 points.
The tournament marked the third stop for the Cougars in their three-day trek through northeast Nebraska. The team defeated West Point-Beemer in a dual Thursday night and captured second place in the Madison Invite on Friday.
Dawson Hardesty (106 pounds), Ethan Williams (113), Braden Ruffner (120), Trace Widler (120), Keaghon Chini (126), Carter Plowman (132), Cameron Williams (132), Jacob Dragon (145), Isaiah Parsons (160), Owen Snipes (182) and Hunter Thonen (195) earned medals for Conestoga.
Chini (33-4) won a championship for Conestoga with four pins. He took down Ponca’s Dalton Anderson (26-3) in 5:26 in the title match.
Ethan Williams (26-7), Ruffner (33-4), Cameron Williams (29-5), Dragon (28-10), Snipes (31-6) and Thonen (26-9) finished second in their weight classes. Hardesty (23-9) and Plowman (18-12) earned third place and Widler (11-7) and Parsons (31-10) captured sixth place.
Team Results
Logan View 225, Conestoga 207, Cross County/Osceola 116, Howells-Dodge 116, Yutan 110.5, Winside 104.5, West Point-Beemer 95.5, Oakland-Craig 81, North Bend Central 71, Hartington Cedar Catholic 66, Norfolk Catholic 64, Winnebago 49, Wakefield-Allen 47, Ponca 45, Quad County Northeast 45, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 38.5, Pender 12, Cedar Bluffs 3
Conestoga Results
106 – Dawson Hardesty (3rd)
Pinned Wyatt Olson (LGV) 1:40, pinned Ladanian Free (WNB) 1:12, pinned by Jacob McGee (LGV) 2:51, pinned Alex Borboya (WPB) 3:40, won by forfeit over Janson Pilkington (YUT)
113 – Ethan Williams (2nd)
Dec. Ryder Keenan (LGV) 9-4, pinned by Cayden Ellis (WNS) 5:10
120 – Brink Stawniak
Pinned by Trevor Arlt (YUT) 2:34, pinned by Trace Widler (CHS) 4:43
120 – Ethan Avidano
Pinned by Dru Mueller (LGV) 3:20, maj. dec. by Trace Widler (CHS) 16-7
120 – Braden Ruffner (2nd)
Pinned Caleb Chase (WAK) 2:56, pinned Trevor Arlt (YUT) 1:38, maj. dec. by Dru Mueller (LGV) 12-0
120 – Trace Widler (6th)
Dec. Ryan Woitaszewski (WPB) 4-2, maj. dec. by Anthony Clements (LGV) 12-3, pinned Brink Stawniak (CHS) 4:43, maj. dec. Ethan Avidano (CHS) 16-7, pinned by Trevor Arlt (YUT) 0:36, daily match limit to Anthony Clements (LGV)
126 – Jagger Plevel
Pinned by Keaghon Chini (CHS) 1:18, pinned by Matthew McDonald (WNB) 1:45
126 – Keaghon Chini (1st)
Pinned Zeke Sharpback-Lujan (WNB) 1:42, pinned Jagger Plevel (CHS) 1:18, pinned Matthew Frederick (WNS) 2:39, pinned Dalton Anderson (PON) 5:26
132 – Levi Lindsey
Dec. Camden Mueller (LGV) 5-4, pinned by Cameron Williams (CHS) 0:44, pinned Andrew Kotik (LGV) 0:29, pinned by Gabriel Lamprecht (WAK) 2:25
132 – Carter Plowman (3rd)
Pinned Nash Albers (HCC) 0:46, pinned Gabriel Lamprecht (WAK) 3:24, pinned by Cameron Williams (CHS) 1:32, pinned Nash Albers (HCC) 0:30, pinned Maddox Magwire (WNS) 0:38
132 – Cameron Williams (2nd)
Pinned Grant Cole (CBL) 0:41, pinned Levi Lindsey (CHS) 0:44, pinned Carter Plowman (CHS) 1:32, pinned by Art Escalante (WNS) 4:43
132 – Scott Dufault
Pinned by Maddox Magwire (WNS) 0:42, pinned by Jett Arensberg (YUT) 4:04
138 – Jaemes Plowman
Pinned Jadin Beckwith (LGV) 3:05, pinned by Gabe Escalante (WNS) 5:57, maj. dec. Alex Foust (LGV) 13-2, dec. by Kerby Hochstein (HCC) 12-7
145 – Jacob Dragon (2nd)
Pinned Channer Marsden (CCO) 1:05, pinned Baylor Kaup (LGV) 3:09, won by forfeit over Tyler Carlson (WNS), dec. by Wyatt Smydra (NFC) 3-0
152 – Justin Pick
Pinned Aiden Cook (PON) 1:17, pinned by Ethan Mullaly (NBC) 1:29, pinned by Jacob Hegemann (HWD) 3:43
160 – Dillon Leffler
Pinned by Isaiah Parsons (CHS) 4:48, pinned Mario Suniga (WNB) 1:20, pinned by Wyatt Graham (CCO) 2:33
160 – Isaiah Parsons (6th)
Pinned Dillon Leffler (CHS) 4:48, maj. dec. by Ty Miller (LGV) 10-2, pinned Ajay Gubbels (QCN) 2:45, pinned Mitchell Fischer (WAK) 4:14, dec. by Hunter Bennett (PON) 8-3, daily match limit to Wyatt Graham (CCO)
182 – Owen Snipes (2nd)
Pinned R.J. Urbanec (WNB) 0:33, pinned Matt Logue (PON) 2:25, dec. Trevor Schmacher (HWD) 6-2, pinned by Kyle Sterup (CCO) 1:39
182 – Gage Totilas
Pinned by Josh Jessen (YUT) 2:32, pinned by Jarron Metzler (OAC) 1:14
195 – Hunter Thonen (2nd)
Pinned Rylan Weaver (WAK) 1:32, pinned Zeriah George (WNB) 1:05, pinned Quran Cook (YUT) 3:18, dec. by Logan Booth (LGV) 5-1