Conestoga wrestlers take on Omaha Gross
BELLEVUE – Conestoga wrestlers wrapped up the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule Monday night with a trip to the Omaha Gross gym.

Omaha Gross stopped Conestoga 54-30 in a battle of Cougar nicknames. OGHS used its depth to defeat Conestoga on the scoreboard. Omaha Gross took advantage of four forfeit victories to snap a 30-30 tie. All of the other ten matches ended with pins.

Braden Ruffner produced Conestoga’s first points at 126 pounds. He went ahead of Brayden Herring 10-3 after the first period and registered the pin in 2:52.

Keaghon Chini (132), Cameron Williams (138) and Carter Plowman (145) collected consecutive pins to give Conestoga a 24-6 lead. Omaha Gross responded with four straight victories before Gage Totilas pinned Jake Garcia in 2:44 at 195 pounds. Totilas was down 6-2 in the first period before coming back for the victory.

Omaha Gross broke the 30-30 deadlock after that. Brandon Kabourek won his match and Salvatore Nacarelli, Henry Nosbisch and Kai Sullivan won their weight classes by forfeit.

Conestoga will resume its season Dec. 29 at the Ord Duals Invite. The Cougars will take on Central City, Battle Creek and Arlington in the 1 p.m. tournament.

Omaha Gross 54, Conestoga 30

120 – Rex Floerchinger (GRS) pinned Brink Stawniak (CHS), 3:27

126 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) pinned Brayden Herring (GRS), 2:52

132 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Brayden Wiesen (GRS), 1:30

138 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Angelo Nacarelli (GRS), 2:31

145 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Ethan Le (GRS), 3:51

152 – Cole Paladino (GRS) pinned Lucas Anderson (CHS), 3:24

160 – Owen Brennan (GRS) pinned Derek Altman (CHS), 1:26

170 – Luke Rice (GRS) pinned Jabari Parsons (CHS), 0:37

182 – Tommy Gilbert (GRS) won by forfeit

195 – Gage Totilas (CHS) pinned Jake Garcia (GRS), 2:44

220 – Brandon Kabourek (GRS) pinned Malakai Jones (CHS), 0:46

285 – Salvatore Nacarelli (GRS) won by forfeit

106 – Henry Nosbisch (GRS) won by forfeit

113 – Kai Sullivan (GRS) won by forfeit

