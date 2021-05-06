Cougars advance to district title match

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls marched to a winning beat Tuesday with plenty of scoring moments in their subdistrict title match.

Top-seeded Conestoga stopped second-seeded Plattsmouth 8-1 in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament. The teams played their championship soccer game at Cougar Stadium.

Conestoga opened up a 4-1 halftime lead and continued to build the cushion after the break. The team added four goals to create the final margin. Conestoga scored five or more goals in a game for the sixth time this season.

Jameson Yost made her presence felt on the pitch with four goals and two assists. Ella Wilson scored three times and Olivia Priefert pocketed one goal and one assist. Taylor McClatchey and Addie Priefert each delivered one assist for the Cougars.

Conestoga fired 27 shots on goal and earned a pair of corner kicks against Plattsmouth. CHS goalkeeper Lindee Watson picked up the victory with four saves.

Plattsmouth finished its season 6-12. Anya White, Brianna Hoyt, Kassidy Fisk, Abby Steadman and Karli Steadman were the varsity team’s five seniors.