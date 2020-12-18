Cougars battle Chieftains in conference matchup

Ben Welch led Conestoga with 12 points, two rebounds and one assist. Simones posted eight points, two boards and one steal for the Cougars, and Lane Fox tallied six points, one assist, one rebound and one steal.

Lucas Michel chipped in five points, one rebound and one steal, and Jack Welch had five points, two assists and two rebounds. Ty Fox collected three points, one steal and one block, Tobias Nolting had one rebound and one steal and Koby Vogler hauled in one rebound.

Johnny Welter added one steal for the Cougars in the game. Evan Svanda and Kaden Simmerman each saw court time for the team.

Ahrens said Conestoga would benefit from a rigorous start to the 2020-21 schedule. All four of the team’s losses have come to opponents with winning marks. Yutan is 4-0, Ashland-Greenwood is 3-0, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder is 5-1 and Louisville is 3-2.

“We’ve played a tough schedule so far, but I think it’s going to help us,” Ahrens said. “We had the same thing last year. We lost to Yutan early in the year and then made it an eight-point game at the conference tournament, and we lost to Ashland-Greenwood early and then made it a four-point game later in the year.