Cougars battle Chieftains in conference matchup

CONESTOGA – Yutan players created a rainstorm of shots in Conestoga’s gym Thursday night during a Nebraska Capitol Conference matchup.
The Chieftains drained 17 baskets in the first half and added 11 buckets after the break in a 73-39 victory. Senior point guard Brady Timm spearheaded an offense that produced double-digit point totals in all four quarters. He scored 12 points and distributed the basketball to multiple teammates throughout the evening.
Conestoga head coach Jason Ahrens said the Cougars had hoped to keep the Chieftains from finding an offensive rhythm. Nebraska City Lourdes and Arlington had held Yutan to 39 and 51 points in games earlier this season.
“They shot the ball really well,” Ahrens said. “They broke us down and (Brady) Timm did a really good job running their offense. That’s really about all there is to say about it.”
Conestoga (1-4) nearly matched Yutan’s scoring success in the first quarter. The team fell behind 12-5 but cut the gap to 16-12 by the end of the period. Lane Fox sank a turnaround jumper, Ben Welch knocked in a 3-pointer and Noah Simones banked in a driving shot in the final 2:29 of the stanza.
Yutan sealed the game’s outcome with a scalding shooting performance in the second quarter. The Chieftains produced points on their first ten possessions and built a 21-point lead. Jake Richmond drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to create a 43-19 halftime margin.
Ben Welch led Conestoga with 12 points, two rebounds and one assist. Simones posted eight points, two boards and one steal for the Cougars, and Lane Fox tallied six points, one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Lucas Michel chipped in five points, one rebound and one steal, and Jack Welch had five points, two assists and two rebounds. Ty Fox collected three points, one steal and one block, Tobias Nolting had one rebound and one steal and Koby Vogler hauled in one rebound.
Johnny Welter added one steal for the Cougars in the game. Evan Svanda and Kaden Simmerman each saw court time for the team.
Ahrens said Conestoga would benefit from a rigorous start to the 2020-21 schedule. All four of the team’s losses have come to opponents with winning marks. Yutan is 4-0, Ashland-Greenwood is 3-0, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder is 5-1 and Louisville is 3-2.
“We’ve played a tough schedule so far, but I think it’s going to help us,” Ahrens said. “We had the same thing last year. We lost to Yutan early in the year and then made it an eight-point game at the conference tournament, and we lost to Ashland-Greenwood early and then made it a four-point game later in the year.
“I think we’re going to make the same kind of progress this season. I know our guys are going to keep battling and improving, so we’re going to see that pay off down the road.”
Yutan 16 27 20 10 – 73
Conestoga 12 7 7 13 – 39
Conestoga (39)
L. Fox 2-7 2-2 6, J. Welch 2-8 0-2 5, B. Welch 4-7 1-1 12, T. Fox 1-8 0-0 3, Vogler 0-1 0-0 0, Michel 2-4 0-0 5, Nolting 0-3 0-2 0, Simones 4-5 0-0 8, Svanda 0-0 0-0 0, Simmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Welter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 3-7 39.
