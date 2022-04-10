Cougars battle Crimson Pride in soccer matchup

CONESTOGA – The soccer ball traveled up and down Cougar Stadium’s field dozens of times Friday during a battle between Conestoga and Omaha Roncalli.

The Crimson Pride stopped the CHS girls 4-1 in a game that featured plenty of action. Omaha Roncalli scored three times in the first half and withstood a challenge from Conestoga midway through the second half.

Omaha Roncalli (3-4) jumped ahead with just over ten minutes gone on the clock. Lauren Schwers raced down to the far corner and lofted a shot that curled into the upper-righthand part of the net.

The Crimson Pride increased the halftime gap to 3-0 in the final 18 minutes. Morgan Mancuso knocked in a shot at the 17:49 mark, and Mia Stoffel launched a free kick from 20 yards away into the net with 7:36 left.

Conestoga (5-3) gained momentum after Omaha Roncalli left Jameson Yost wide open in the middle portion of the field. She slammed a kick from 30 yards away and watched as strong winds carried it across the goal line. A large group of Cougars celebrated with her at the 27:43 mark.

The Crimson Pride created the final margin with 9:59 remaining. The team drilled a kick that bounced off the crossbar, which led to a wild scramble in front of the net. Mancuso found the ball and pushed it ahead for her second goal of the game.

Conestoga junior goalkeeper Sophia Tegels kept the Cougars in contention with her work throughout the afternoon. She finished with 16 saves and stopped several close-range shots from Omaha Roncalli.

Conestoga will resume the season Tuesday with a trip to Omaha Gross. The varsity game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

Omaha Roncalli 3 1 – 4

Conestoga 0 1 – 1

Scoring Summary

1st half: 1, Omaha Roncalli, Schwers, 29:21, 2, Omaha Roncalli, Mancuso, 17:49, 3, Omaha Roncalli, Stoffel, 7:36.

2nd half: 4, Conestoga, Yost, 27:43, 5, Omaha Roncalli, Mancuso, 9:59.

