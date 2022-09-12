Cougars battle Falcons in road football game

FREEMAN – Conestoga gave Freeman a tough test Friday night with key plays on both offense and special teams.

The Falcons were able to pass the exam by creating several scoring moments during the evening.

FHS held off Conestoga 49-34 in a game held on Freeman’s campus. The Falcons nearly saw their 35-12 halftime lead disappear after the break. Conestoga moved within 42-28 before Freeman created enough cushion late in the game.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars continued to show progress on the field. He felt the team would be able to enter the district schedule this coming week with additional confidence.

“We were able to do some good things offensively and in our return game,” Clausen said. “Jayden Widler led the way on both sides of the ball and made some good defensive stops.

“We are getting more kids playing time and getting good experience. Our kids are playing good football, but we need to find a way to capitalize every time we get in scoring position. We are looking forward to improving each week and getting into district play.”

Carter Plowman’s 56-yard touchdown run brought Conestoga within 8-6 in the first quarter. Freeman scored three straight times before Widler connected on a 70-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Lucas Anderson started the third quarter with a 56-yard touchdown run, and Widler’s scoring run from the 7-yard line pulled CHS within 14 points. Widler created the final margin after he returned a kickoff 76 yards in the fourth quarter.

Widler ended the game with 140 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Plowman finished the evening with 104 yards and one touchdown on 11 rushing attempts, and Anderson gained 87 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. Logan Lutt chipped in 21 yards on nine rushing tries.

Widler paced Conestoga’s defense with ten solo and five assisted tackles. Gage Totilas pocketed five solo and four assisted stops, Plowman made four solo and five assisted tackles and Jake Cooke made three solo tackles and recovered one fumble.

Aydin Smith, Alrich Rigonios and Anderson all made three solo and two assisted tackles. Aaron Watson had one solo and three assisted tackles and Gaige Gillott and Pelayo Biagioni each made one solo stop. Cooke booted six kickoffs and had two touchbacks for the Cougars.

Conestoga ended the game with 14 first downs and 352 yards on offense. The team finished 5-of-9 on third-down conversions and committed just two penalties.

Conestoga will host Weeping Water in the team’s Homecoming game on Friday. The schools are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

Conestoga 6 6 16 6 – 34

Freeman 22 13 7 7 – 49

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

FHS – Freeman 49 pass (run good)

CHS – Plowman 56 run (run no good)

FHS – Freeman 11 pass (run no good)

FHS – Freeman 1 run (run no good)

2nd Quarter

FHS – Freeman 65 pass (run no good)

CHS – Widler 70 run (run no good)

FHS – Freeman 4 run (kick good)

3rd Quarter

CHS – Anderson 56 run (Widler run)

FHS – Freeman 48 pass (kick good)

CHS – Widler 7 run (Anderson run)

4th Quarter

FHS – Freeman 21 run (kick good)

CHS – Widler 76 kickoff return (run no good)