Cougars battle T-birds in close football game

CONESTOGA – Conestoga athletes gave fans at Cougar Stadium a chance to watch a physical football game Friday night with hard work for all four quarters.

Johnson County Central outlasted the Cougars 24-14 in a competitive matchup. Conestoga used physical tackling and hard running to stay close to the Thunderbirds all evening. The team gained 418 yards of offense in the game and moved within 18-14 early in the fourth quarter.

CHS head coach Trenton Clausen said he was pleased with the intensity and energy he saw from the Cougars during the night.

“That was the best football I’ve ever seen this group play,” Clausen said. “That was a tremendous effort. Our defense was lights-out tonight and the kids played really hard. It was fun to watch the way they worked out there.”

Clausen said the game was a reflection of the way the team has practiced during the early part of the season. He said seniors Aydin Smith, Jayden Widler, Carter Plowman, Lucas Anderson, Pelayo Biagioni, Gage Totilas, Kieran Samson and Lorenzo Inserra have kept the Cougars on the right track.

“Our seniors have been doing a great job leading us every day in practice, and they stepped up tonight too,” Clausen said. “They made a lot of big plays for us, and that’s flowing down to all of the younger players too. They’re making a huge difference in the way this team plays.”

Conestoga fans cheered within the first few minutes of the night. Widler forced a fumble on a third-down play and Aaron Watson pounced on it at the 6-yard line. Anderson capped the short drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:34 to go in the first quarter.

Johnson County Central (1-1) responded with a 61-yard drive that ended with a short touchdown run by quarterback Brandon Speckmann. The Thunderbirds gained additional momentum with a nine-play drive on the next series. Tanner Woods made it 12-8 with a 3-yard dive up the middle.

Conestoga (0-2) entered halftime in a positive mood after the team made a key goal-line stand. The Thunderbirds moved down to the 3-yard line before a shotgun snap sailed into the backfield. Conestoga forced two incomplete passes from the 17-yard line to keep the four-point margin intact.

Wyatt Ludemann scored on a draw play from the 17-yard line to make it 18-8 with 7:54 to go in the third quarter. Conestoga had a touchdown run called back due to holding on the next series, but the Cougars struck pay dirt early in the fourth quarter. Widler found a crease along the JCC sideline and raced 38 yards to make it 18-14.

The Thunderbirds took over the ball with 10:11 left and produced a methodical 18-play scoring drive. The team chewed 8:21 off the clock on a series that ended with a short run by Speckmann. JCC sealed the victory with an interception on a long Conestoga pass attempt.

Widler paced Conestoga’s offense with 170 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries. He also completed two passes for 20 yards. Plowman gained 114 yards on 26 rushing attempts and caught two passes for ten yards, and Anderson generated 110 yards and one score on 18 attempts. Anderson also hauled in one 14-yard reception for the team.

Logan Lutt completed one pass for four yards and pocketed two solo and 11 assisted tackles. Totilas spearheaded the defense with 14 solo and eight assisted tackles, and Plowman ended the night with ten solo and nine assisted plays. Widler collected six solo and nine assisted tackles, Watson made four solo and eight assisted stops and Smith tallied seven solo and three assisted tackles.

Anderson had five solo and four assisted tackles and Mason Serkiz chipped in two solo and seven assisted stops. Jake Cooke made four solo tackles, Alrich Rigonios had three solo and three assisted tackles and Rylee Johnson posted one solo and four assisted stops.

Clausen said a close game in the season opener against Twin River gave the Cougars an idea of what they could accomplish as a team. Conestoga will resume the campaign Friday night with a game at Freeman.

“I think the guys played with more confidence tonight based on what we did last week,” Clausen said. “I think that confidence is going to keep going up after tonight. They realize that we can do a lot of good things on the field.”

Johnson County Central 6 6 6 6 – 24

Conestoga 8 0 0 6 – 14

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

CHS – Anderson 2 run (Widler run), 8:34

JCC – Speckmann 1 run (run no good), 4:46

2nd Quarter

JCC – Woods 3 run (run no good), 10:53

3rd Quarter

JCC – Ludemann 17 run (run no good), 7:54

4th Quarter

CHS – Widler 38 run (run no good), 10:11

JCC – Speckmann 4 run (run no good), 1:50